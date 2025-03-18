  • Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

Another Explosion Rocks Oil Facility in Rivers Community

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Less than 12 hours after the explosion on Tran Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, another explosion has rocked an oil facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the explosion occurred Tuesday morning, on a Manifold Connecting federal line in Okwawriwa area in ONELGA.

A source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the people of the area only woke up to observe raging fire on the facility located some distance away from residential homes.

The source noted that the facility conveys petroleum products from Seplat, Agip, and Shell, from the ONELGA and parts of Imo State to Brass in Bayelsa State.

However, at press time it could not be ascertained whether the fire incidents at both facilities were caused by human activities.

But police in the state had in a statement earlier on the incident at Bodo, Gokana LGA, said it has opened an investigation into the development.

Although, police said they have taken two people in for interrogation over the explosion on Trans-Niger Pipeline.

