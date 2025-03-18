7 Years After Signing MoU, Nigeria-Brazil $1.1bn Green Imperative Project Kicks Off

•Shettima: President poised to enhance nation’s food security, agric productivity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





As part of measures to ensure food security in the country, Nigeria and Brazil on Monday signed the commercial phase of the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP) to boost agriculture productivity and enhance private-sector investment in Nigeria.

GIP, the largest agricultural project in Africa which priotises the development of sustainable, low-carbon agriculture, aims to develop structural conditions to boost food production in Nigeria in an efficient and competitive manner.

The MoU for the $1.1 billion GIP 1 was signed in 2018, while the $4.3 billion phase 2 of the project and the $2.5 billion JBS were signed in Brazil during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to that country last year.

This is just as Vice President Kashim Shettima described the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 as part of ongoing efforts by the administration of President Tinubu to enhance food security in the country.

Speaking during the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 at the State House, Abuja, Shettima said the GIP will leverage on strategic opportunities to drive the nation’s economic growth and boost investor confidence.

According to him: “As this administration addresses the food security challenges we are facing and dovetails the 8-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu, it is imperative for us to synergise and use existing initiatives such as the GIP for the purpose of policy continuity, for the purpose of utilising or leveraging on strategic opportunities to drive our economic growth and also to enhance investor confidence.”

The Vice President noted that while the GIP aligns with all the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, it will link small-scale farmers with all the agricultural value chains in the country.

He noted: “We have been battling with low agricultural productivity for decades, and as I have always said, entrepreneurial capitalism is embedded in the very psyche of the average Nigerian, but what our people are lacking is the wherewithal to be placed on the first ladder of development.

“This GIP is a wonderful opportunity because it seamlessly aligns with all the policies and programmes of this government. It’s a private sector driven initiative that targets the small-scale farmer and links him up with all the agricultural value chains.

“Today, to me, is a highpoint of our leadership in this country. Yes, we have started seven years behind but the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. 2025 as rightly captured by His Excellency, the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, is a milestone year in our journey towards food security and diversification of our nation’s economy.”

Shettima gave credit to the Ministers of Agriculture, Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Justice, Foreign Affairs, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, among others, for the success of the project.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria, Carlos Garcete said it is a great honour for Brazil to associate with the Green Imperative Project (GIP), saying “over the past seven years, there has been negotiation with the Nigerian government with a view to obtaining the necessary funds from private and regional development banks to finance this ambitious project, which is worth approximately $1.1billion dollars.”

He noted that the project will allow for the importation of agricultural equipment such as tractors, spare parts and assembling of machines will be done in Nigeria with the Nigerian labour, stressing that “in the event of breakdown of any tractor, it will be possible to carry out any repairs here in Nigeria by the personnel who will be trained by GIP.”

On behalf the Brazilian government, Mr. Garcete thanked President Bola Tinubu for bringing the long negotiation to a fruitful conclusion.

In his goodwill message, Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi, expressed delight over the signing of the agreement noting that “for us at the sub-national, it is a very important day for us because agriculture plays important role in the economy of the country.”

He also noted that the signing of the agreement underscores the high level commitment of the Tinubu Administration in improving and transforming agriculture in Nigeria.

“This commitment which is demonstrated from the highest level from the President to the Vice President, I think those of us at the subnational have nothing to do except to toe the line because this is our project,” he stated.

Also speaking, Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, said Benue State, being the food basket of the nation is the happiest state among the subnationals to witness the signing of the agreement.

Assuring that the state government will give full support to the success of the project, he said, “Benue State does not only hold the basket but the food and its surpluses for the nation.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who also witnessed the signing of the agreement, said the exercise is a good example of the South-South Cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil, adding that “the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs was in Nigeria last week where he had bilateral meeting with the Nigerian President.”

According to him, both countries are very passionate about the project, having seen what Brazil has achieved and how it turned a barren savannah into one of the prolific agriculture site in the world today.