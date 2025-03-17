  • Monday, 17th March, 2025

Stella Okotete: Roaring Lioness of the Niger Delta

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

By Glory Papaglo Igho

Hon. Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete, widely regarded as the Lioness of the Niger Delta, has built a formidable reputation in both politics and financial leadership. Her impact spans governance, economic empowerment, and public service, where she has consistently demonstrated resilience, intelligence, and strategic acumen.

As a key figure in Nigerian politics, Hon. Okotete has championed policies that foster economic growth, women’s empowerment, and youth development. Her leadership has not only inspired confidence but has also positioned her as a force to be reckoned with in national and the state affairs.

Navigating the complex political landscape of Nigeria, particularly in the resource-rich but often challenging Niger Delta region, has earned her the title “The Woman King.” She has played a critical role in policy formulation, ensuring that marginalized groups have a voice in governance and economic decision-making.

Beyond politics, Hon. Okotete has made significant strides in the financial sector, where her expertise has contributed to strengthening financial institutions and economic policies. During her tenure as Executive Director at NEXIM Bank, she implemented innovative strategies that bolstered economic opportunities for businesses, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Her work in financial inclusion has been instrumental in bridging the gap between underserved communities and financial empowerment, making her a beacon of progress in the economic sector.

Hon. Stella Okotete’s influence extends beyond the boardroom and political chambers—she is a role model for young women aspiring to break barriers in male-dominated sectors. Her journey exemplifies determination, intellect, and an unwavering commitment to nation-building.

As the Lioness of the Niger Delta, she continues to ‘roar’, paving the way for economic transformation and political stability, proving that true leadership is not bound by gender but by vision, capacity, and action.

*Papaglo, a grassroots mobiliser and political analyst, wrote from Delta State

