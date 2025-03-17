Ogun Activates Fresh Initiative to Tackle Maternal, Newborn Mortality

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has unveiled a strategic initiative aimed at reducing maternal and newborn mortality.

The initiative, tagged: the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiative (MAMII), was the brainchild of the Sector-wide Approach (SWAp) of the Office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammadu Ali Pate, and targets critical gaps in maternal healthcare through evidence-based interventions, community engagement, and strengthened health systems.

The strategic initiative was the outcome of a five-day co-creation workshop for the MAMII implementation design in Ogun State.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the workshop, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to improving maternal and newborn survival rates in the state, noting that the initiative would take a holistic approach, addressing infrastructure deficits, gaps in human resources, and the integration of technology to ensure safer pregnancy and childbirth experiences.

She said the presence of the state Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and the Coordinating Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, at the opening of the workshop, underscores the importance of MAMII to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

She said through this initiative, Ogun State is taking a decisive step toward eliminating preventable maternal deaths by strengthening primary healthcare services, improving access to essential medical equipment, and fostering stronger community engagement.

The commissioner revealed that Ado-Odo/Ota and Ijebu-Ode Local Government Areas were selected for an in-depth analysis of maternal mortality trends, adding that verbal autopsies were conducted with relatives of deceased women to uncover socioeconomic and systemic factors contributing to maternal deaths.

She disclosed that findings from the assessments informed the development of targeted interventions to address the root causes of mortality in vulnerable communities within the two local government areas, expressing her optimism that the initiative would effectively complement existing interventions of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration towards reducing maternal deaths.

She said: “Governor Abiodun’s recent investment in recruiting over 472 community health workers is a game-changer for maternal healthcare in Ogun State.

“These professionals will oversee caseload management for pregnant women, ensuring continuous monitoring from pregnancy to postnatal care.

“Already, expectant mothers are reaping the benefits of this initiative, and we commend the governor for his unwavering commitment to maternal and child health. “In addition, the integration of electronic medical records will be crucial in tracking maternal and newborn health outcomes, reinforcing the importance of digital health solutions.”

Also speaking, the Team Lead for MAMII, Dr. Dayo Adeyanju, stated that the approach adopted by MAMII is rooted in context-specific solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced in the state, highlighting the significance of Ogun State taking ownership of the initiative, which should be emulated by other states in the coming months.

According to him, “We could have chosen to design solutions from Abuja, but instead, we worked closely with the state to develop interventions that align with local realities. This strategy has worked in states like Kano and Bauchi, and we are confident of replicating the success here in Ogun State.”

Adeyanju explained that the national team, in collaboration with development partners, would provide technical and financial support to fill resource gaps, noting that key stakeholders, including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and the Federal Ministry of Health, are committed to ensuring the effective implementation of the initiative.

A representative of UNFPA, Dr. Tosin Kolade, lauded Ogun State’s proactive approach in adopting MAMII, describing the initiative as a model that would benefit other states in the country, assuring the gathering of his organisation’s support for its implementation.

On his part, the state Secretary of the Civil Society on Malaria Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN), Mr. Adetayo Akinpelu, applauded the state and federal governments for recognizing that a sector-wide approach and extensive stakeholder engagement are central to finding lasting solutions to maternal mortality in the country, expressing hope that the momentum would be sustained.