Life Returns to Katsina Communities Sacked by Bandits

Francis Sardauna writes that commercial and farming activities have resumed in some crisis-hit communities in Batsari, Safana, Jibia and other frontline local government areas of Katsina State

Hundreds of residents displaced by the nefarious activities of bandits in Batsari and Safana local government areas of Katsina State have returned to their ancestral homes following the gradual restoration of peace and security in the region.

One of the most heartening aspects of this return is the steady revival of farming and commercial activities in crisis-hit communities such as Wagini, Kasai, Bakon Zabo, Runka, and Gimi.

For years, bandits terrorised these communities, resulting in numerous deaths, the destruction of farmlands, and the displacement of inhabitants, forcing many into internal displacement and homelessness.

Farming and cattle rearing, the primary sources of livelihood in Batsari and Safana, came to a halt as farmers were either killed or kidnapped while working on their land. Many resorted to farming only near their homes to avoid danger. Additionally, dozens of innocent farmers were abducted and only released after their families paid ransoms.

However, residents of these agrarian communities, plagued by six years of banditry, have now returned to their homes following the state government’s fortification of security.

Return to Normalcy

The returnees have resumed farming on a large scale, particularly irrigation farming. Farmers are also preparing land for this year’s planting season, including areas previously deemed inaccessible.

A recent visit to these communities, once labelled ‘no-go areas,’ dispelled any lingering concerns. The sight of smiling residents, children playing, and bustling markets, schools, and hospitals painted a picture of a community regaining its footing.

For instance, at the once-deserted Wagini market, traders and buyers were actively engaged in commerce, a stark contrast to the tense atmosphere of previous years.

Fear of attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling had previously forced Wagini residents to shut down the market for years. However, its reopening, along with that of schools, signifies a major step towards stability and hope in this once-banditry-ravaged farming community.

“In 2019 alone, we fled the town three times, and there was no business, let alone a market. Now, there is peace within the town, and we have settled down, so business is thriving again,” said Umar Usman, a resident of Wagini.

He credited the Radda-led administration’s strategic approach to combating insecurity with not only restoring peace but also rekindling hope among Wagini residents and others in Batsari Local Government.

A trader, Umar Maigoro, added: “We can now come to the market, sell our goods, and interact with customers from within and outside Wagini. The governor personally visited us, sympathised with our plight, and fulfilled his promise to restore peace. May God uplift him and guide him on the right path.”

Another resident, Yahuza Aliyu, expressed relief:“For a long time, we lived in fear, but today, thanks to Almighty Allah and Governor Dikko Radda’s efforts, peace has been restored. I can’t even remember the last time we heard of bandit attacks in our community.

“Agriculture is our mainstay, and we were denied farming activities after bandits captured our communities and displaced our people. We are now back and re-engaged in agricultural production.”

Shamsuddeen Liman, a resident of Bakon Zabo, also highlighted how improved security had led to a bumper harvest for farmers.

“Some of our farmers who couldn’t go to their farms due to insecurity were able to plant and harvest their crops, and many of them have made millions of naira selling their farm produce,” he said.

In Kasai, another crisis-hit community in Batsari Local Government, residents confirmed that security had significantly improved, with no recent reports of abductions, killings, or cattle rustling.

“We have not heard the sound of gunshots from bandits for the past year, and our people now go about their normal businesses, and farming activities are in full swing,” said Kabir Tijjani, a resident.

Hope Returns to Safana and Other Areas

In Safana Local Government, particularly Gimi village, which is located near the notorious Rugu Forest, residents have also resumed farming and commercial activities.

A resident, Hafsat Ibrahim, expressed relief: “We can farm again, move freely, and carry out our daily activities without looking over our shoulders.”

Jibril Shehu, a beans seller in Safana market, recalled how attacks used to be frequent, often targeting traders transporting goods.

“But security has greatly improved in Safana town and neighbouring villages. We now buy and sell without fear of attacks. We thank the security operatives and the government for this,” he said.

Runka, another previously dangerous community in Safana Local Government, is now experiencing a resurgence in farming, business, and education, thanks to Governor Radda’s vigorous efforts to restore peace.

Governor Radda’s Security Measures

Security remains the cornerstone of Governor Radda’s administration. Upon assuming office in May 2023, he prioritised security by establishing the Katsina State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

A major initiative under his government was the establishment of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, which recruited over 3,000 youths to support security operations. This has significantly contributed to the restoration of peace across the state.

Additionally, his administration has invested N7.8 billion in security infrastructure, procuring: 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs); 65 Hilux vehicles; 700 motorcycles; and Surveillance cameras and security gadgets.

To further boost security operations, the government also allocated N560 million for procuring equipment for the state’s security watch corps, complementing efforts by conventional security agencies in combating banditry.

Governor Radda’s government has also partnered the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to establish Peace Hubs and Preventive Facilities, with a pilot project in Jibia aimed at reversing the insecurity crisis in the state. A security advisory committee has also been inaugurated.

A Glimmer of Hope for Katsina

The gradual return of peace and the resurgence of farming, commerce, and education in Batsari and Safana have also been observed in communities across Jibia, Kankara, Faskari, Dandume, Sabuwa, and Danmusa local governments.

As the Radda-led government and residents work towards achieving lasting peace, cautious optimism prevails that all banditry-ravaged communities can rebuild and thrive once again.

The reopening of markets, roads, schools, and hospitals, alongside the restoration of normalcy, symbolises Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s resilience and vision for a peaceful and prosperous Katsina State.

The military, police, and other security agencies must also be commended for their unwavering efforts in reclaiming and securing communities once plagued by banditry.

The security situation had recently improved, and that there had been no reports of abductions, killings, or rustling of animals as it used to be in the past….We have not heard the sound of gunshots from bandits for the past year, and our people now go about their normal businesses and farming activities now operate full-time