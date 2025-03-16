  • Sunday, 16th March, 2025

FJSC Confirms Appointment of Kabir Akanbi as S’Court’s Chief Registrar 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Kabir Akanbi, as the substantive Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the apex court’s spokesman, Dr Fetus Akande, the confirmation was made via a letter issued to Akanbi on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Akanbi was first appointed in acting capacity on February 13, 2025, following the retirement of the former Chief Registrar of the apex court, Hajo Sarki-Bello.

Prior to his appointment, Akanbi was the Deputy Chief Registrar in charge of the Election Petition Tribunal Unit at the Court of Appeal headquarters in Abuja.

“He comes to this job with a wealth of experience in law and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) spanning two decades,” the statement read in part. 

Akanbi, who obtained his Law degree at the University of Ibadan in 2001, was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003, and then obtained his LL.M degree at the Temple University in Philadelphia, United States of America in 2005. 

He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and the Institute of Information Management, Africa, respectively.

