First Lady Named Grand Patron of 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Championship 

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been named Grand Patron of Year 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Championship to be hosted by Nigeria in April.

The event will hold in Abuja with the Nigerian Customs Service flying the Nigerian colours.

Speaking at the weekend while playing host to the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service and the National Sports Commission at the State House Abuja, the First Lady said the nation has room for women in all spheres and they can occupy that space with their continued hard work and dedication.

The visit which was led by the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Wale Adeniyi, was to honour the First Lady as the Grand Patron for the 2025 African Women’s Volleyball Championship, scheduled for April, this year.

Mrs Tinubu who expressed her appreciation noted that the competition occupies the pride of place in the sports world due to the relentless efforts of female athletes.

She urged the female athletes who have been making their mark to mentor and be role models to young Nigeria females with the message of encouragement to them.

She called on female star athletes from Nigeria to come back home and inspire other girls.

Her words: “Share not just your stories of successes and achievements but also your humble beginnings.

“I can see that out of the 4 DCGs here 3 of you are women. And that tells me you have worked, worked, worked and worked. For you to be at the top, you must have worked hard. When you have been given a platform, it is not just about you. Go on and lift others, encourage them”.

Mrs Tinubu, who according to her guests is fast gaining reputation as a pillar of sports in Nigeria, particularly, where it involves women, explained that she is expected to carry yet another torch for women, this time as the Grand Patron for the 2025 African Women’s Club Volleyball Championship.

Earlier in his address, Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, while presenting her with the offer said the Service has taken particular note of her support for female athletes and teams in the country, and will want her to inspire the Nigerian team to victory at the championship.

According to him: “There is a popular saying that when a woman puts her hand to the plough, the earth itself will respond to her. All your initiatives and generosity are unparalleled and this is a great source of inspiration to us all”.

In his remarks, Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olapade pointed out with enthusiasm that the vision of President Bola Tinubu and the support of the First Lady for Sports has brought in a new vista of life to participants in the sector especially the females.

According to him, the Nigerian Girl-Child can now truly hold her head up high.

Mrs Tinubu was thereafter presented with her kits as the Grand Patron of the 2025 Africa Female Volleyball Tournament.

23 other African countries are expected to join the host, Nigeria, at the championship which runs between April 1 and 14.