CDS: Nigeria Has a Lot to Lose If Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Don’t Return to Democracy

*Says Nigeria had least number of attacks in 2024

Wale Igbintade

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria stands to lose a lot if Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso do not return to democratic rule.

Following the military takeovers, the three countries exited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and formed the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023.

Speaking at the weekend on Prime Time, a programme of ARISE NEWS Channel, General Musa said leadership failure in the three countries will have a direct impact on Nigeria.

“As I said, we have issues of poverty in West Africa – a lot of governance issues, challenges with Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso. They are taking a lot of heat, and that is because the areas are large; there is a lot of poverty within those areas; climate change is one major issue on the ground, and lack of political will is causing these issues,” Musa said.

“And those are the things trying to pour into Nigeria. Whatever effort we are making, as long as these things are there, it is going to be a challenge.

“The truth about it is that, especially for these three countries, they must get their leadership right, and then they can do a lot. And, that is why for us in Nigeria, we have a lot to lose if they do not get it right —they must have a democratic system that will be able to assist them in making decisions that will help the country.”

Musa said the federal government is making efforts to strengthen border management between Nigeria and the three countries to avert security threats.

Speaking on the latest global terrorism index, the CDS said that although the report placed Nigeria in the sixth position, there has been significant improvement in security in the country.

“And that is why the federal government is moving up, to make sure that we have a very wonderful border management system because we have to protect our borders,” he said.

“I will not speak for West Africa; I will speak for Nigeria. In 2024, we had the least number of attacks within the country. Things are improving. Yes, we still have isolated issues. But I can tell you the troops are putting in their best.

“If you move around the country, you would see that a lot of things have improved; farmers are going back to their farms, there is a lot of peace. Nigerians know that things are improving; we need to join hands together to do more.

