RSIEC Receives Voter Register, List of Political Parties from INEC

*Fixes August 9 for State LG Polls

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has hinted that it has received all the necessary documents required for the smooth conduct of the 2025 Local Government Area election in the state.

This was as the electoral umpire had insisted that it would conduct the LG poll on August 9, 2025, as earlier planned.

Following the political crisis in the state, the Supreme Court judgement had voided the LG election of October 5, 2024 in the state.

The move by the state’s electoral umpire to conduct a fresh election, had incited the Rivers State House of Assembly, to summon the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd) and some other top staff of the body to appear before it.

The development had led to the resignation of three of the Commissioners of RSIEC, even as the Assembly ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), to investigate the financial dealings of the commission.

But the Commissioner in charge of Media and Civic Education, Tamunotonye P. Tobins, in a press statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, noted that RSIEC would conduct a free, fair and credible poll.

Tobins said, “The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission is pleased to inform all stakeholders, political parties and the well-meaning citizens of the State; that as part of ongoing preparations for the fourth-coming Local Government Council Elections, the commission has secured from the INEC Headquarters, the updated Register of Voters for Rivers State together with the current list of registered political parties in Nigeria.

“These two important documents were released to RSIEC today vide letter No. INEC/RV/S/VR/494/155 datedMarch,2025 (copy attached herewith).

“The Chairman and Members of the commission hereby reassures the good people of Rivers State of the Commission’s resolve to conduct a credible, free and fair elections come Saturday.August,2025,” Tobins added.