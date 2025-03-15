Osimhen Shares Conversation with Chelle Ahead of WCQs, Says Malian is Very Demanding 

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen has shared his conversation with Nigeria’s new national team manager, Eric Chelle, ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in a recent interview on the Obi One podcast.

When asked about his relationship with Chelle, Osimhen confirmed that the two had spoken, noting, “We spoke, I think last week.”

The forward revealed that the conversation took place alongside Chelle’sassistant, where the new coach outlined his vision for the team. Reflecting on Chelle’s coaching style, Osimhen mentioned, “I know him from the previous AFCON and what he’s done with Mali. He’s a coach that loves to play.”

Osimhen also revealed Chelle’s expectations for the Super Eagles, particularly his demanding nature.

“He’s going to be very, very demanding,” Osimhen said, explaining that Chelle stressed the importance of hard work and discipline.

“Everybody should lace their boots up, get ready,” Osimhen continued. ”He said, ‘Victor, listen, you and other guys that I have called, I need you guys to come hand in hand with me to work to achieve amazing things for Nigeria.”

The forward highlighted Chelle’s commitment to excellence, saying that the coach had made it clear that only those who fight for every ball and show full commitment would make the squad.

“The one who doesn’t fight for every ball, the one who doesn’t run for every ball, will not play,” Osimhen quoted Chelle as saying.

Despite his demanding nature, Osimhen acknowledged Chelle’s ability to build relationships with players, describing him as someone who could be “a father, a big brother, an uncle to everyone.”

However, Osimhen emphasized that Chelle’s approach would remain focused on business when it comes to the pitch.

“On the pitch, this is business,” Osimhen stated. ”He told me, ‘We’re going to do amazing things, but guys, I need you to work with me. I need you to come hand in hand with me.”

Osimhen added that Chelle encouraged senior players to set the right example for the younger members of the squad, saying, “If the players see you guys running, they’ll do it exactly the same.”

Osimhen concluded the discussion by praising Chelle for his leadership and respect for players.

“I have to take this opportunity to say a very big thank you for his job well done, not just as a coach, but also as a father,” he remarked.

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, Osimhen’scomments suggest that Chelle’s leadership will bring a new level of discipline and commitment to the Super Eagles, setting the stage for a competitive and successful campaign.