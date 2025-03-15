MAN, Fairtrade Messe Unite for Agro, Plastprint Sectors’ Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has partnered with organisers of international trade fairs in Africa and the Middle East, Fairtrade Messe, to drive investment ahead of forthcoming agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria.

Over 100 exhibitors across 16 countries, amongst other key stakeholders globally are expected to grace the annual initiative which draws exclusive business opportunities to Nigeria’s burgeoning agrofood and plastprint sectors.

According to both parties, the partnership underscores genuine commitment to fostering innovation, growth, and sustainability within Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

Additionally, Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir stated that the association would be leveraging the agreement with Fairtrade Messe to showcase members’ products, explore new technologies, and connect with global industry leaders at the event commencing March 25, in Lagos.

Ajayi-Kadir added, “This partnership provides our members with a unique opportunity to also receive major discounts to participate in exhibitions and sponsorship activities.

“MAN members stand to gain visibility, forge international collaborations, and contribute to the transformation of Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging sectors.”

Commenting further, the Managing Director of fairtrade Messe, Mr. Paul Maerz, said MAN’s involvement validates the record of the initiative as a catalyst for industrial development.

“We aim to create a platform that fosters collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging industries. We look forward to welcoming MAN members and other stakeholders to this transformative event, “he said.