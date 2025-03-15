  • Saturday, 15th March, 2025

MAN, Fairtrade Messe Unite for Agro, Plastprint Sectors’ Growth

Business | 7 hours ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has partnered with organisers of international trade fairs in Africa and the Middle East, Fairtrade Messe, to drive investment ahead of forthcoming agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria. 

Over 100 exhibitors across 16 countries, amongst other key stakeholders globally are expected to grace the annual initiative which draws exclusive business opportunities to Nigeria’s burgeoning agrofood and plastprint sectors. 

According to both parties, the partnership underscores genuine commitment to fostering innovation, growth, and sustainability within Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.  

Additionally, Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir stated that the association would be leveraging the agreement with Fairtrade Messe to showcase members’ products, explore new technologies, and connect with global industry leaders at the event commencing March 25, in Lagos. 

Ajayi-Kadir added, “This partnership provides our members with a unique opportunity to also receive major discounts to participate in exhibitions and sponsorship activities. 

“MAN members stand to gain visibility, forge international collaborations, and contribute to the transformation of Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging sectors.” 

Commenting further, the Managing Director of fairtrade Messe, Mr. Paul Maerz, said MAN’s involvement validates the record of the initiative as a catalyst for industrial development. 

“We aim to create a platform that fosters collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in Nigeria’s agrofood and packaging industries. We look forward to welcoming MAN members and other stakeholders to this transformative event, “he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.