Encomiums As Osemawe Honours Fatusi, UNIMED Outgoing VC

It was tribute galore as the Osemawe and paramount ruler of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo, honoured the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), Prof. Adesegun Fatusi.

The well deserved honour bestowed on Fatusi occured on Saturday at a well attended send off event put together by the Osemawe-In-Council.

It was an occasion to pour encomiums on Fatusi for the great accomplishments that the university had witnessed while he served as the vice-chancellor.

The Osemawe described him as a quintessential gentleman, one given to diligence and high-level commitment to tasks.

A former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, whose administration established the university, was present on the occasion.

Mimiko was full of commendation for Fatusi, describing him as an energetic administrator and a man of impeccable integrity.

Responding, Fatusi appreciated God for being with him and his family all through the trajectory of his tenure as vice-chancellor.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the Osemawe, the Osemawe-In-Council, and the people of Ondo Kingdom for the support he had enjoyed.

He commended the Ondo people for their unrivalled support for education and cited the establishment of the Ondo Boys High School in 1919 as an eloquent testimony of the people’s love for education.

He therefore urged the people to continue to support the university.

At the historic event were some members of the Osemawe-In-Council, notably the Lisa, High Chief Oguntimehin; the Jomu, High Chief Akinsade; the Sasere, High Chief Adeduro and the Adaja, High Chief Ayodeji.

Some notable members of the academic community that attended the occasion were the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo; the Vice-Chancellor, Wesley University, Ondo; and the Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

Also present was Mama Fatusi, the biological mother of the retiring vice-chancellor.