Qatar Airways Launches Additional Flights to Address Demand

Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, is enhancing global connectivity with additional flights to key destinations around the world. 

The expanded services will offer passengers greater flexibility and seamless connections, further strengthening the airline’s network of more than 170 destinations.

 Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “Qatar Airways’ vast network of global destinations is complemented with robust flight frequencies for the benefit of our passengers. The new additions further reflect our commitment to fostering worldwide connectivity and elevating passengers’ travel experience with our award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH) – voted World’s Best Airport and World’s Best Airport Shopping by Skytrax in 2024.  At Qatar Airways, we take pride in offering unparalleled services, and with the peak summer season approaching, we are pleased to fulfil the ever-increasing demand for air travel with accessible and convenient flight schedules.”

 From bustling metropolises to scenic landscapes, Qatar Airways is enabling greater connectivity in the following destinations: Amsterdam, Damascus, Dar Es Salam, Entebbe, Larnaca, London Heathrow, Madrid, Maputo, Sharjah, Tokyo Narita and Tunis

