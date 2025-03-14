FCTA to Rehabilitate 14 Hospitals

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has scheduled 14 District Hospitals for general rehabilitation and provision of medical equipment in the 2025 budget.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe disclosed this at the unveiling the revamped VIP ward at Maitama District Hospital named after FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Fasawe said the initiative is aimed at tackling the critical health infrastructure challenge, and repositioning the medical centres for efficient service delivery.

She said the renovation of the VIP ward which started in Maitama, would be extended to the remaining 13 hospitals to make them comfortable for both patients and doctors.

The mandate secretary added that the VIP ward will be free for doctors and nurses within the health system.

“Well, in the 2025 budget we have captured the 14 hospitals for rehabilitation, the document after the approval will give us details of how much is allocated for rehabilitation and provision of equipment in the hospitals.

“The exercise will cover upgrading and changing of equipment in all the hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the FCT,” Fasawe said.

Also speaking, the acting Director General of FCT Hospital Management Board, Dr Olugbenga Bello, said plans were underway to recruit doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, lab scientists and other health workers.

He said the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike had also approved the replacement of 315 health workers who have retired and those that died across all the hospitals.