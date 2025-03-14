Elegbeleye Thumbs up Intriguing NPFL Title Race

It has been a season of twists and turns at the top and bottom zones of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) log with positions changing almost after every Matchday.

At the start of the season, Remo Stars established their title credentials by staying within the top three just as Lobi Stars, Nasarawa and Akwa United struggled to burst loose from the drop zone.

As the season crossed the half line, Remo Stars broke away from the loop, establishing a ten points gap from the chasing pack. But it appears the fierce fight now is for the remaining continental slots, which Ikorodu City is the latest and surprise entrant. They join the quartet of Rivers United, Shooting Stars, Rangers and Enyimba in the jostle for second and third place.

NPFL Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye took stock of the ding-dong and expressed excitement over the fierce battle for the league title and continental spots.

After Matchday 28, theres left 10 matchdays to conclude the season, and Elegbeleye says the competition has been “unprecedented,” He attributes the tight contest to improvements in match officiating that may have boosted clubs’ confidence.

“Teams now travel for away games with the mindset of winning rather than just defending for a point,” he noted.

The NPFL has increasingly attracted new breed of young managers including former Super Eagles players who returned from Europe. From Finidi George to Emmanuel Amuneke and Daniel Amokachi to least a few, the European influence is aiding the competition. There are also the likes of home bred Stars like Imama Amakapabo, Kennedy Boboye, Tony Bulus and others who are all from the same generation.

Elegbeleye points to their influence in the rise in coaching standards, arguing that “with the blend of young and experienced tacticians, we are creating an environment where ex-players can transition into coaching roles, and where Super Eagles and international players feel comfortable playing in Nigeria due to the league’s quality.”

He is specifically impressed by Ikorodu City, whose remarkable rise has added a fresh twist to the title race.

“Ikorodu City’s performance has been impressive. They’ve shown that privately owned clubs can thrive in the NPFL with proper planning, recruitment, and promotion. From struggling early in the season to now challenging for the title and continental spots, they’ve added excitement and credibility to the league. Their journey is a testament to what can be achieved with the right approach.”

On the relegation battle, Elegbeleye noted the fierce competition at the bottom of the table. “While the focus is often on the top, the fight to avoid relegation is equally intense. Any team from 12th to 20th is still at risk, which shows the level of competition in the league. We’ll be closely monitoring the remaining matches to ensure fairness and integrity.”

With the NPFL delivering drama, quality, and unpredictability, Elegbeleye is confident the league will crown a worthy champion at the end of the season.