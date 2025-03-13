UNILAG to Commence Spring School in Digital Entrepreneurship, Cultures

Sunday Okobi

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the launch of its maiden Spring School in digital entrepreneurship and cultures.

The leadership of the programme stated that the landmark initiative marks a significant step in the university’s commitment to fostering innovation, empowering youth, and driving economic growth in the digital age.

It added that it also connects with its quest to continue to redefine the role of knowledge industry in driving tech-based human capital development initiatives and contributing to the socio-economic development and the growth of the digital economy in Nigeria. The inauguration ceremony of the programme will be held on March 18, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Centre for Digital Humanities, who is the convener of the event, Professor Tunde Ope-Davies, said that UNILAG is making another bold statement by first blasing the trail in establishing the first digital humanities centre in Africa.

And now setting this new agenda in promoting initiative for job and wealth creation through technology.

According to him, “Its new Spring School in digital entrepreneurship will focus on technology-based skills acquisition and human capital development for humanities and social sciences graduates and scholars. “As an annual event going forward, we are hoping to train thousands of graduates in the next couple of years thus increasing the pool of potential critical mass of tech-skilled graduates that will positively impact the ecosystem of our digital economy.”

He added: “In a rapidly evolving global landscape, the Spring School in Digital Entrepreneurship is designed to equip fresh graduates, professionals aspiring entrepreneurs with the essential skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in the 21st Century tech-driven workplace ecosystem and digital economy. According to the programme, this intensive, immersive programme will provide participants with hands-on training in areas such as: E-commerce & Online Business Development: Building and scaling successful online ventures.

“Data Analytics and Digital Strategy: Leveraging data to make informed business decisions. Coding and App Development (Introductory): Laying the foundation for digital product creation, and funding and Investment Strategies: Navigating the financial landscape for startups.

In her remark, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, said: “The launch of our Spring School in Digital Entrepreneurship is a testament to UNILAG’s unwavering dedication to innovation and relevance.

“We recognise the transformative power of digital technology and the urgent need to empower our students and the wider community with the skills to harness its potential.

“This program will serve as a catalyst for creating a new generation of digital entrepreneurs, driving economic prosperity and social impact. It aligns with our administration’s future ready agenda, and the power of leveraging town and gown collaboration for human capital development and innovation.”

The programme will feature a dynamic blend of lectures, workshops, mentorship sessions, and real-world case studies, delivered by experienced international and local academics, seasoned industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, fostering a vibrant community of innovators.

The Spring School is open to postgraduate students, recent graduates, and aspiring entrepreneurs from across Nigeria and beyond. It will leverage the university’s state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge resources to provide a truly transformative learning experience.

The opening ceremony will feature keynote lecture by Mr. Tim Akano, the chief executive officer of New Horizons Limited, and other activities. The Spring School is set to commence on March 17, 2025, and will run for one week till March 22, 2025, with the Faculty of Arts serving as the venue for the workshops and panel discussions.

Also, Professor Tunde Ope-Davies, the convener, said: “We are not just teaching skills for creating digital-based businesses; we are cultivating a mindset of innovation, resilience, and adaptability. Our goal is to empower participants to generate innovative tech-based viable business ideas, enhance their tech-skills, and build successful businesses. We are hoping to also train them in order to become successful future leaders that can drive positive change in their communities and the larger society.”