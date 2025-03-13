NGO  Trains 20 Kwara Women in AI Concepts

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A nonprofit organisation based in Ilorin, Kwara state , Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI) at the weekend announced the training of 20 Women in

Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers so as to make them technologically driven experts in the practical application of AI concepts to solve real-world digital solutions.

The group however said that, the maiden inaugural cohort of the A1 fellowship training for the affected stakeholders was based with in-demand AI development skills that will avail them over a four-month intensive training period.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of WDSFAI, Nafisat Bakare, stated that the initiative aligns with global efforts to promote gender equality in STEM fields, ensuring that women are not only consumers but are also active players and creators of transformative digital solutions.

She revealed that over 400 applications were received for the first cohort of the fellowship, but only 20 applicants were selected through a rigorous process.

According to her, the fellowship will provide participants with hands-on AI training, soft skills training, mentorship by industry experts, and practical application of AI concepts to solve real-world challenges.

Bakare, who was represented at the event by the organisation’s Project Lead for STEM and Digital Literacy, Qodijah Lawal, said her organisation was committed to seeing Nigerian women thrive in AI careers and contribute meaningfully to the sector.

“Women are largely underrepresented in tech and AI fields. We aim to change this narrative with our Women in AI Fellowship and other programmes that we have designed to empower women and girls,” she noted.

In his remark, an AI Expert and consultant to the fellowship, Ridwan Ilelaboye, congratulated the fellows and urged them to stay dedicated throughout the programme, saying “the journey won’t be easy, but with commitment and resilience, you will succeed.”