Mimi Whyte-Femi Unveils Plans for Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa in 2025 and Beyond

Top aesthetician, skin therapist, and CEO of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa, Mimi Whyte-Femi, has unveiled plans for the brand in 2025 after acknowledging the remarkable milestones it recorded in 2024.

The seasoned and certified therapist highlighted significant advancements in the skincare industry, emphasizing her brand’s readiness to stay ahead of the curve by deploying cutting-edge technology.

Hear her: “For 2025, my goals remain to boost confidence levels and change lives. My team and I, across our various branches in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, have remained consistent in delivering amazing results through advanced treatments and, of course, follow-up home care products recommended from our brand.

“We have also launched new products containing improved skin-beneficial ingredients, specifically designed to tackle redness, irregular sensitivity fluctuations, pH balance issues, and barrier strengthening—an essential fix for rich melanin skin.

“We must agree that these are common skin concerns for melanin-rich individuals, regardless of whether they are light-skinned, caramel-toned, or dark-skinned.

“Additionally, we plan to give our locations a brand-new look because we want our clients to always walk into a refreshing environment, ready to address all their skin and wellness concerns.”

Mimi shared that she wouldn’t reveal all the exciting plans just yet but assured that there is much in the pipeline to take the brand to the next level in terms of premium service and technology.

She also reflected on 2024, which she described as an amazing year that helped set the tone for 2025.

“In 2024, we received positive feedback and reviews from customers. I feel fulfilled and blessed to do what we do. Our greatest joy is witnessing the amazing transformations in our clients and seeing them regain their confidence and enjoy life better,” she said.