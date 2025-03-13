Axxela Reacts to Delta Community’s Demand to Vacate Land

*Emu-Ebendo claims bonafide ownership of disputed land

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Oil and Gas company, Axxela, has restated its commitment to global best practices that would not undermine due legal processes, community interests and sustainable development.

Reacting to a peaceful protest by the people of Emu-Ebendo Community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday, demanding its exit from the land in the area the firm reportedly acquired through another community other than Emu-Ebendo.

The company’s clarification on the issue is contained in a statement by its Corporate Communications Manager, Omolara Shitu, which was made available to newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday (Wednesday).

The people of Emu-Ebendo in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday embaked on a peaceful protest over alleged forcible takeover of a portion of their ancestral land for the operations of Axxela, an oil and gas company. stressing that the land is a cherished environmental, cultural, socio-economic and historical inheritance given to them by God.

They said that they were prepared to stake their lives to protect the land from forceful takeover by external forces under any guise.

Speaking through their chiefs, leaders and representatives during the protest witnessed by THISDAY, the Emu Ebendo community also hinged their claims to the ownership of the land on a 2023 Supreme Court judgement in their favour, which includes the portion acquired by Axxela for its operations in the area.

The Emu Ebendo community also called on Axxela to do the needful by approaching and negotiating with the community to ensure peace and harmony in the community.

Emu-Ebendo community leaders who spoke with newsmen during the peaceful demonstration include, Mr Augustine Enum, the community spokesman; Josiah Agbanishi; the Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), Sunday Enewuzo, and the ex-CDC secretary, Azubike Eligbame, stated that the protest was a call for dialogue and strict adherence to the rule of lawful engagement regarding such acquisition of land.

Howeever, Axxela stated yesterday that diligent due process was followed in acquiring the land and that it had legitimate titles, registered deed of assignment with the Delta State Governor’s consent in 2024.

The company’s statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to media reports regarding a community dispute concerning land acquired for a planned gas processing plant in Umuseti, Delta State.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, we wish to clarify the facts and reaffirm our commitment to global best practices that uphold legal processes, community interests, and sustainable development.

“The land in question was acquired following rigorous due diligence and in full compliance with all relevant legal and regulatory frameworks.

“This includes extensive consultation with the relevant family houses, engagement with related authorities and adherence to all statutory procedures governing such transactions.”

“We have also obtained a registered deed of assignment for which the Governor’s consent was obtained in December 2024, demonstrating our lawful purchase of the land.

It said, however, that it was committed to stakeholders engagement and opened to dialogue to ensure peaceful disposition with host communities.

“Axxela places high value on proactive and strategic engagement with host communities.

“Prior to the acquisition, we engaged in extensive discussions with key stakeholders, including family representatives, local leaders and community representatives, to ensure utmost transparency and mutual understanding.

“We remain committed to resolving any perceived community issues through dialogue with anyone who may feel aggrieved in this matter.

“We strongly discourage the spread of misinformation that could escalate tensions or misrepresent our brand’s integrity,” it further said.

It urged the public and media to support efforts to ensure peaceful operations.

“The facility will also foster long-term partnerships that drive shared prosperity”, the statement said.