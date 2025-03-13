Akinyemi Harps on Global Diplomacy to Boost International Relations

Emma Okonji and Agnes Ekebuike





Renowned diplomat and former Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi has provided a critical analysis of ongoing global conflicts, including the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the tense US-Russia-Ukraine situation.

Speaking yesterday on ‘The Morning Show,’ on Arise News Channels, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, Akinyemi offered insights into Africa’s diplomatic struggles and the broader implications of international power dynamics.

Akinyemi expressed concern over the DRC’s recent decision to invite U.S. involvement in exchange for security against the M23 rebel group, which has destabilised the eastern region. He traced this development to historical patterns of external exploitation, likening it to Belgium’s colonial rule.

“The Congo started as the private property of the King of Belgium, and now, 200 years later, we are back to a similar situation where Congo is offering its resources in exchange for protection,” he stated.

He placed blame on Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whom he identified as the main supporter of M23.

According to Akinyemi, Africa’s regional mechanisms, such as the East African Community’s security efforts, have failed to contain the crisis, forcing the DRC to turn to a global power for intervention.

He warned, however, that reliance on the US would come at a steep price, saying, “You don’t give people your resources and not expect that you will pay heavily for it.”

Despite this, he suggested that American involvement could bring some stability by curbing private entities that have long exploited Congo’s vast mineral wealth.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Akinyemi criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s confrontational approach toward the US in recent diplomatic engagements.

He compared Zelensky’s demeanor in the Oval Office to his own experience dealing with American, British, and African diplomats during his tenure.

“With the US Secretary of State, I wasn’t confrontational, I presented my point of view calmly and respectfully,” Akinyemi explained, noting that Zelensky’s mistake was addressing the American president as an equal.

He suggested that the U.S. played a strategic role in exposing Zelensky’s diplomatic vulnerabilities, setting a trap that he unwittingly fell into.

However, he acknowledged the immense pressure on the Ukrainian leader after three years of war.

Akinyemi also emphasised that uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy might work to Ukraine’s advantage.

“Trump is unpredictable, and that could be a weapon for Ukraine. He may impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia if they reject his proposals,” he stated.

Addressing Africa’s inability to resolve conflicts through diplomacy, Akinyemi pointed to a fundamental issue power. He argued that military strength was the backbone of effective diplomacy, citing the disparity in how he was treated as Nigeria’s foreign minister by different nations.

“You need power to back up diplomacy,” he asserted, explaining why Africa often struggles in negotiations.

He lamented that organisation’s like the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and SADC frequently fail to mediate conflicts effectively because they lack the military and economic leverage necessary to enforce diplomatic resolutions.

Akinyemi highlighted America’s strategic miscalculations in dealing with Russia over the years, criticising past U.S. presidents for their hesitant responses to Moscow’s aggressions. “Each time Russia threatened nuclear action, the US backed down,” he noted, adding that a firmer stance might have prevented some of Russia’s expansions.

He also argued that Europe’s recent independent actions in supporting Ukraine have disrupted America’s strategic calculations. “Trump thought he had weakened Europe, but instead, Europe stepped up, showing that it does not need the U.S. as much as before,” he remarked.

Akinyemi advised Ukraine to tread carefully in its diplomacy.

“There is a level of arrogance from Ukraine that even I cannot tolerate. They should recognise that while they have won a battle, they have not yet won the war,” he cautioned.