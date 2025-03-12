Tinubu to Meet Obasa, Other Lagos Assembly Members

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, at the State House, Abuja Wednesday.

Already, the reinstated Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, arrived the Presidential Villa at 2.50pm, while some of his colleagues had earlier arrived in two white coaster buses.

The private meeting is billed to hold at the president’s office.

The convocation of the meeting may not be unconnected with the recent leadership crisis in the state House of Assembly.

Obasa was removed from office early in January 2025 by some of the 40-member House of Assembly but he was later reinstated after the intervention of the political leaders in the Centre of Excellence especially members of the Governing Advisory Council (GAC).

Despite the Speaker’s reinstatement, it was gathered that the bad blood as a result of his impeachment is yet to be over.

Details later…