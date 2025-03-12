  • Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

Tinubu to Meet Obasa, Other Lagos Assembly Members

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, at the State House, Abuja Wednesday.

Already, the reinstated Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, arrived the Presidential Villa at 2.50pm, while some of his colleagues had earlier arrived in two white coaster buses.

The private meeting is billed to hold at the president’s office.

The convocation of the meeting may not be unconnected with the recent leadership crisis in the state House of Assembly.

Obasa was removed from office early in January 2025 by some of the 40-member House of Assembly but he was later reinstated after the intervention of the political leaders in the Centre of Excellence especially members of the Governing Advisory Council (GAC).

Despite the Speaker’s reinstatement, it was gathered that the bad blood as a result of his impeachment is yet to be over.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.