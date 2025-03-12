Sanwo-Olu, Okebukola, UNILAG VC, Others Hails Corona Schools on 70th anniversary

Oluchi Chibuzor

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, have commended the Corona Schools Trust Council for its transformative educational achievement in the last 70 years.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the school, the governor underscored the resilient spirit of the founder and management in thriving in the education sector through visionary investment.

Represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, the governor noted that the school has indeed complemented the government’s effort over the last 70 years.

The CEO of Corona Schools Trust Council, Mrs. Adeyoyin Adesina, said the celebration was about growing in ethics.

Adesina said, “I think what’s most significant is that in the past 70 years, Corona has grown starting from one school 70 years ago in 1955 precisely to eight locations now and not just numerical growth, but growth in terms of ethics, educational achievement, contribution to the educational space both in Lagos, Ogun State, in Nigeria and even globally.

“The celebration of our 70th anniversary presents an opportunity to reflect on the necessary steps to take going forward to reset our approach, embrace global perspectives on education, and take key lessons and insights into Nigeria’s educational future. How we do this will significantly affect the generation we are presently grooming and how they in turn impact the next generation.”

Commending the schools’ journey so far, Okebukola said the schools’ impact speaks for itself over the years.

In her keynote, Ogunsola stressed the need for more private and public collaboration in the education sector.

Ogunsola said, “Part of this is how we collaborate with the private sector and public sector to make sure that our children are educated. Our job as educators is to provide for this country fit for purpose manpower and it starts at the primary and secondary levels.

She added, “Our job is to improve our education. It’s such that those we produce will help to improve our economy, will be people who have a mindset for innovation and who are continuous learners.”