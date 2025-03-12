Musa, Iheanacho Left out as Chelle Lists 23-man Squad for Rwanda, Zimbabwe

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Apart from Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho who were left out of the 23-man Super Eagles squad released yesterday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, Coach Eric Sekou Chelle, kept faith with the usual suspects to prosecute these two key matches later this month.

The core of the final team picked by Chelle was from the same players who qualified Nigeria for the 2025 AFCON last November.

The only additions were four players yet to be capped at full international levels like; Tolu Arokodare of Belgian club Genk, goalkeeper Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars, Papa Daniel of Niger Tornadoes and Slavia Praha defender Igho Ogbu.

Leaving out Musa and Iheanacho was expected as both players have dropped in form and not the type expected in a team desirous of turning around its fortunes in the quest to pick the Group C lone ticket to the Mundial.

While Iheanacho’s poor form has resulted in his being loaned out to second-tier Middlesbrough from Spanish Sevilla, Musa has not been able to recreate his dazzling form since returning to the domestic topflight from stints in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Chelle named goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Kayode Bankole, defenders William Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Olaoluwa Aina, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses in his final list of 23 players released yesterday.

Also in the final list are defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Raphael Onyedika and Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar.

The Super Eagles on just three points are fifth in the Group C log behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin Republic all on seven points while Lesotho are fourth on five points. Zimbabwe on two points are last in the group standing.

Nigeria will confront Group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, 21st March before taking on Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo four days later.

THE INVITED 23-MAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)