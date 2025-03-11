New Platform Set to Disrupt Global Film Financing

In a bid to address the growing challenges of film financing and tax incentives, Prodculator, a new digital platform, has been launched by DEO Media to bridge the gap between filmmakers and financiers globally.

Developed by DEO Media, the company, Prodculator, founded by South Africa and UK-based Nigerian creative entrepreneur Fabian Adeoye Lojede, is set to transform the way filmmakers secure funding.

“As the global film industry continues to grow, navigating tax incentives and securing financing remains a major challenge for creatives, Prodculator is a game-changer, bridging the gap between film producers and funders while demystifying the complex world of tax rebates,” said Lojede.

Film financing has long been a difficult aspect of production, with many filmmakers facing funding gaps when the total budget exceeds the amount they have secured. Nollywood, while growing rapidly, still has filmmakers struggling to connect with investors who can back their projects. With streaming platforms slowing down their project financing, the challenge is even more pronounced.

Prodculator addresses this by offering a platform that connects filmmakers with potential funders and investors interested in supporting productions through grants, rebates, or private financing. The platform also helps filmmakers take advantage of tax rebates by providing them with a tool to calculate rebates in different countries.

For instance, countries like Canada, the UK, and several US states offer tax credits and rebates that significantly reduce production costs. An independent filmmaker or studio can use Prodculator to calculate the tax rebates in his country of choice within a few minutes, thereby simplifying the complex world of international tax rebates.

The platform also benefits investors by making it easier to discover viable film projects. Prodculator provides a data-driven approach to identifying tax-efficient investments, offering transparency that allows financiers to confidently support productions while maximizing their returns through government incentives.

With this innovative tool, filmmakers now have an accessible, streamlined process to secure funding and navigate international tax rebates, giving them more opportunities to bring their creative visions to life while reaching a global audience.