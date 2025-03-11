NACETEM Begins Workshop on Systems Dynamics Tomorrow

A three-day capacity-building workshop on systems dynamics, organised by the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), kicks off in Abuja tomorrow, 12th March 2025.

According to the Director-General of NACETEM, Dr. Olushola Odusanya, the knowledge event, capacity building programme on systems dynamics for policy researchers and policy makers, is designed to equip the target audience with cutting-edge analytical tools to enhance evidence-based decision-making through system dynamics.

The chief executive’s statement said: “Given the increasing complexity of policy challenges, the training aims to build capacity in systems thinking, modeling techniques, and scenario analysis for improved policy formulation and implementation.”

The programme, which is organised in collaboration with the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, a leading institution committed to advancing research and capacity development in Africa, has Professor Stefano, a professor of organisational behaviour at Universita Telematica degli Studi, Florence, Italy, as lead facilitator.

“NACETEM is collaborating with AUST on this to help contribute to the national discourse on improving project success by getting a handle on systems thinking,” Odusanya said.