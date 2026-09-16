NIGERIA’S GREAT RESET – PART 17

Tinubu’s N1.4trn Social-Protection Reset: Turning Economic Reform Into People-Centred Governance

By Gloria Fraser





President Tinubu’s approximately $1 billion social-protection programme could become the human face of Nigeria’s economic reset—protecting vulnerable citizens while creating pathways from hardship to self-reliance

OPENING REFLECTION

An economy undergoing major reform resembles a vehicle climbing a steep road. The engine may be sound and the destination worthwhile, but without shock absorbers, passengers will feel every stone and sudden turn. Social protection is the shock absorber of economic reform: it does not replace the journey, but it prevents vulnerable citizens from being broken by it.

Three Nigerian traditions reinforce this responsibility.

The Yoruba say, “Bí ebi bá kúrò nínú ìse, ìse bùse”—when hunger is removed from poverty, poverty loses much of its power.

The Hausa say, “Hannu daya ba ya daukar jinka”—one hand alone cannot lift a roof.

The Igbo principle “Onye aghala nwanne ya” means: “Let no one leave their brother or sister behind.”

Together, these principles teach that hardship may confront individual households, but protecting human dignity is a collective responsibility. A nation cannot declare its reforms successful if stronger citizens advance while elderly people, persons with disabilities, displaced families and extremely poor households are abandoned.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited fragmented social interventions and an economy burdened by petrol subsidies, foreign-exchange distortions, weak revenues and debt-service obligations. His reforms were necessary, but their immediate costs fell heavily upon households.

The President has acknowledged the proper test: “Robust growth is returning and confidence is rising, but that progress must be felt in every household, not just in national statistics.” The Guardian

TINUBU’S PEOPLE-CENTRED RESET

In July 2026, President Tinubu launched five social-protection and human-capital programmes valued collectively at approximately $3 billion, addressing poverty, healthcare, education, skills and household resilience.

In August, the Federal Government unveiled the more specific $1 billion Renewed Hope Social Protection Programme, including the Household Prosperity and Empowerment Social Protection Project—HOPE-SP. It was valued at approximately N1.4 trillion using the exchange-rate conversion stated when announced.

The correct description is therefore approximately $1 billion or N1.4 trillion, not $1.4 billion.

The administration has also resumed traceable cash transfers, expanded identity-linked verification, continued reforming the National Social Register and secured National Economic Council endorsement for the Revised National Social Protection Policy 2026–2030.

The One-Humanitarian-One-Poverty Response System seeks to connect humanitarian assistance, poverty reduction and household data, reduce duplicated interventions and track whether supported families progress towards stability.

These are substantial advances. Nigeria has operated too many disconnected programmes whose agencies counted registrations and payments without determining whether poverty was sustainably reduced.

FROM DISTANT POLICY TO HOUSEHOLD REALITY

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Dr Bernard Doro has stated:

“It is not enough to design policies from afar; we must come to the communities, listen to the people, and ensure that what we are doing is truly making a difference in their lives.”

He added: “Our goal is to move from fragmented support to a more structured approach that creates real pathways out of poverty and restores dignity to households.” The Guardian

Social protection must therefore function as both a safety net and a ladder. The net protects citizens unable to support themselves; the ladder provides productive people with credit, skills, equipment and market access.

A net without a ladder may preserve dependence. A ladder without a net abandons those unable to climb.

CASH TRANSFERS: RELIEF, NOT PERMANENT SECURITY

The Emergency Cash Transfer component reportedly targets 7.6 million vulnerable households with a one-off digital payment of N40,000. At that rate, the payments would total approximately N304 billion.

The money could provide food, medicine or transport during acute hardship. However, N40,000 is emergency relief—not economic empowerment.

Cash transfers are emergency medicine, not a permanent diet. Lasting recovery requires food security, healthcare, affordable transport, education, employment and productive capital.

The Government has also reported disbursing more than N600 billion through cash transfers during President Tinubu’s first three years, reaching slightly more than 10 million households. These figures should be independently reconciled because official statements have sometimes used households, beneficiaries, applications and payments interchangeably.

Headlinenews.News captured the accountability requirement in its assessment of the plan: “Promise must now become protection.”

Government should publish anonymised state-by-state information showing households validated, payments completed, failed transactions, administrative costs and measurable results. Transparency would protect President Tinubu’s achievement from allegations of diversion or political manipulation.

THE REGISTER AND GRASSROOTS DELIVERY

No social-protection programme can be fairer than the register used to select beneficiaries.

The National Social Register should be revalidated through National Identification Number checks, community verification, periodic audits and accessible appeals. Digital verification can reduce duplication, but it must not exclude citizens lacking documentation, connectivity or nearby registration facilities.

A beneficiary engagement at Ibule Community in Ifedore Local Government Area, Ondo State, demonstrates the importance of grassroots implementation. The Government reported 173,424 beneficiaries in the first tranche, 110,446 in the second and 107,704 in the third, although the figures remain subject to continuing NIN validation.

Local governments should support registration, verification, sensitisation, monitoring and grievance resolution. Traditional institutions, women’s organisations and disability groups can assist, but independent controls must prevent party affiliation from determining access to public assistance.

THE GOVERNORS’ RESPONSIBILITY

Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, described the region’s commitments as “a clear set of priorities and responsibilities that will guide how we invest in our people, particularly children, and deliver results that communities can see and feel.” UNICEF Nigeria

Governors should align their laws, budgets and delivery systems with the national policy, provide counterpart funding and publish independently verifiable state-level results.

FOOD SECURITY DURING HIGH LIVING COSTS

The framework should establish professionally managed community food banks and food-voucher programmes.

Food banks could purchase produce from Nigerian farmers, receive safe surplus supplies from manufacturers and retailers, draw from strategic reserves and accept private donations.

Where physical distribution is impractical, verified households could receive restricted vouchers redeemable through approved local retailers. This would preserve dignity, reduce storage costs and support neighbourhood businesses. Inventory controls, expiry monitoring and independent reporting would be essential to prevent spoilage and diversion.

LESSONS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES

Brazil’s Bolsa Família demonstrates the value of unified registration, predictable assistance and links to education and healthcare.

South Africa shows how rules-based grants protect children, elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, but also warns that welfare becomes fiscally difficult when employment and economic growth remain weak.

India demonstrates how identity-linked payments can reduce duplication and deliver assistance at scale. Its experience also shows how authentication failures, documentation problems and poor connectivity can exclude legitimate beneficiaries.

Britain illustrates the importance of permanent, legally established welfare institutions rather than occasional palliatives announced during crises.

Nigeria should not copy any model mechanically. It should combine predictable protection, productive opportunity, accessible appeals and independent evaluation within its federal structure.

FROM PROTECTION TO PRODUCTIVITY

A Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO)-style model could provide interest-free revolving credit through verified women’s, agricultural and community cooperatives. Beneficiaries would repay only the principal, enabling the fund to assist others, while group accountability, savings, training and monitoring would protect it.

Farmers should also receive drip-irrigation systems, improved seedlings, storage and processing equipment. By increasing yields and enabling year-round cultivation, drip irrigation strengthens food security, generates marketable surpluses, raises rural incomes and creates employment.

This converts the safety net into a ladder from temporary protection to sustainable livelihoods.

THE FINAL WORD

President Tinubu deserves credit for recognising that fragmented palliatives cannot answer structural poverty. His broader $3 billion human-capital and social-protection package and the specific $1 billion HOPE-SP programme are major steps towards giving economic reform a human face.

The President has begun constructing the shock absorber and safety net. The task is to make them transparent enough to command confidence and strong enough to protect vulnerable citizens, while attaching a ladder that helps productive households rise.

If implemented with compassion, accountability and discipline, the programme can become a bridge between necessary reform and shared prosperity—ensuring that, in the spirit of “Onye aghala nwanne ya,” no Nigerian is left behind.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

“A government protects dignity when its safety net prevents citizens from falling and its ladder helps them rise.”

— Princess Gloria Adebajo-Fraser, MFR

THE NATIONAL PATRIOTS’ POSITION

The National Patriots welcomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s movement towards coordinated, household-centred social protection. We support transparent financing, independent revalidation of the Social Register, protection for citizens unable to support themselves and productive assistance for households capable of building sustainable livelihoods.

Nigeria must measure social protection not by money announced or payments counted, but by hunger reduced, households stabilised, livelihoods created and citizens restored to dignity.

•Princess Gloria Adebajo-Fraser, MFR

President, The National Patriots

Former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR

Vice-Chairman, Strategic Communications Committee, Buhari PCC 2019

Member, Strategy Committee, Presidency 2023.