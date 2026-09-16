  • Wednesday, 16th September, 2026

Messi to End Argentina Career with Benin Rep. Friendly

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Argentina have named Lionel Messi in their squad for a friendly against Benin Republic in October in a match which is set to be the forward’s farewell to international football.

Messi announced his retirement from Argentina duty in August in the wake of his country’s defeat by Spain in the 2026 World Cup final and after saying he was considering his future in football following the death of his father, Jorge.

The 39-year-old, who captained Argentina when they won the 2022 World Cup, said the decision to stop playing for La Albiceleste hurt him “deeply” but that he had “given it my all” and had “nothing left to give”.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner who currently plays for Inter Miami, is Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player, having scored 125 goals in 207 appearances.

“We made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on 6 October here in Argentina,” said Argentine FA President Claudio Tapia.

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