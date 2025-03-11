Liverpool on the Brink of Quarter-final Berth as PSG Visit Anfield

Liverpool stand on the brink of the Champions League quarter-finals as they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield tonight for the decisive second leg of their last-16 encounter.

Harvey Elliott’s late strike in the first leg secured a 1-0 victory for Arne Slot’s side, despite PSG dictating much of the play in the French capital. Even Slot admitted Liverpool were fortunate to leave Paris with an advantage, while Luis Enrique described the outcome as an “injustice.”

The Reds, however, have a history of thriving in high-stakes European nights at Anfield. While PSG will take confidence from their first-leg performance, they must overcome not just Liverpool but the weight of history that so often tilts in favour of the home side on these occasions.

Liverpool’s home record in Europe speaks for itself, and with a full house under the floodlights, the atmosphere alone could play a role in unsettling the visitors.

Liverpool have received a boost with the news that Dominik Szoboszlai avoided injury after his early substitution in their 3-1 victory over Southampton. The Hungarian is expected to start, while Cody Gakpo remains a doubt after missing recent fixtures. Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, and Joe Gomez are unavailable.

For PSG, Luis Enrique is set to restore several key players after rotation in their weekend win over Rennes. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, and Gianluigi Donnarumma are all expected to return to the starting XI.

PSG will take encouragement from the way they controlled large spells of the first leg but must improve in front of goal. Liverpool, meanwhile, will back themselves to capitalise on home advantage, with the famous Anfield atmosphere potentially playing a decisive role.

The Parisians have the quality to cause problems, but Liverpool’s resilience in European knockouts should not be underestimated.

Head-to-Head

Liverpool win: 3

Draws: 0

PSG win: 2

