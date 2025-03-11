AbdulRazaq Rejigs Cabinet, Swears-in Two New Commissioners in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State yesterday rejigged his cabinet swore-in Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe and Dr. Maryam Nnafatima Imam as new commissioners.

Olohungbebe was assigned to the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, while Nnafatima got the Social Development portfolio.

The new development has led the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRazaq to effect changes in the positions of some members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

The former commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo- Kawu, was moved to the Ministry of Tertiary Education, while Dr. Mary Arinde, formerly with the Ministry of the Tertiary Education is now moved to the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

The governor named Aliyu Kora Sabi as the Commissioner for the newly created Transportation Ministry, and moved Mrs. Olohuntoyosi Thomas Adebayo from the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry to the new Ministry of Livestock Development.

The former Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Afeez Abolore, was redeployed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development while Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh is now in charge of the Ministry of Social Development.

AbdulRazaq charged the new commissioners to be team players and to key into the administration’s efforts to build on its achievements across sectors.

AbdulRazaq said the new commissioners got a “deserving elevation” from their previous roles as Senior Special Assistants.

He said: “Today marks not just the beginning of a new chapter for the commissioners-designate but, expectedly, a renewed commitment to serving the people of Kwara State with dedication, integrity, and vision.

“In leadership, and especially in public service, the strength of any administration lies in the power of teamwork.

“Be mindful that our mission is to collaborate, combining our strengths and ideas to leave Kwara far better than we met it.

“As it’s clear to everyone, our government has delivered very substantial, measurable progress in different sectors.

“We have set new standards in public education, primary healthcare, rural and urban development, infrastructure upgrade, social inclusion, structured social protection, and wealth redistribution initiatives.

“As you both step into your new roles, I urge you to embrace creativity, to always touch base with the people, to think outside the box, and to apply prudence in every decision made.

“I congratulate you once again, and I wish you God’s guidance in the service of our state”.