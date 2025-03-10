UBA Invests in Future Leaders, Inducts over 3200 Young Professionals under GMAP Initiative

Oluchi Chibuzor

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has said that it continues to make significant impact in birthing the next generation of banking and finance professionals on the continent through its Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP), which to date has produced over 3,222 young professionals across Africa.

The bank in a statement said since inception three years ago, the GMAP, designed to equip entrants with the necessary skills and knowledge, has provided mentorship, training, and hands-on experience to young graduates for leadership roles in UBA.

Last week, a ceremony was held in Lagos to induct another cohort of 1,138 successful graduates who were absorbed by the bank following intensive training spanning several months of rigorous learning, testing the entrants’ dedication and resilience.

The ceremony was graced by the UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, the Group Managing Director/ CEO, Oliver Alawuba, and other Board Members, Executive Management, faculty members, mentors, families, and friends of the graduates.

Elumelu, who expressed his excitement over the new graduates, highlighted the bank’s passion for youth empowerment in Africa while bridging the unemployment gap, which according to him, remains one of the greatest challenges in the continent,

Speaking earlier at the event, UBA’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, expressed immense pride in the graduands and reiterated the bank’s unwavering commitment to human capital development.

“This moment marks the beginning of a transformational journey that will shape your careers, your contributions to society, and Africa at large. The GMAP is a testament to our vision of empowering the brightest minds with the skills, knowledge, and mind-set required to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape,” Alawuba stated.