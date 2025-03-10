Presidency to El-Rufai: Inordinate Ambition Destined to Fail Made You Leave APC for SDP
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
The Presidency on Monday reacted to the reported defection of the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP).
It stated emphatically that the inordinate ambition of El-Rufai made him to jump APC ship and sail with the SDP.
Special Adviser on Policy Communications to President Bola Tinubu, Dr Daniel Bwala, in a tweet on his verified X handle @Bwala Daniel, said the motive for the defection of El-Rufai from APC was suspect.
According to him, the pure reason for the defection of El-Rufai was purely inordinate ambition that is bound to fail and has nothing to do with the party’s ideology of progressivism.
Bwala, in the tweet stated, inter alia:
“I read in the news today that you resigned from APC to join SDP. Well, I have nothing against you because you exercised your constitutional right.
“However, the motive is what we would interrogate in the coming days and remind Nigerians that you are not a phenomenon that emerged like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky.
“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an ideology, neither is it Progressivism; it is simply an inordinate ambition, that is destined to fail.”