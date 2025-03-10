  • Monday, 10th March, 2025

Presidency to El-Rufai: Inordinate Ambition Destined to Fail Made You Leave APC for SDP

Nigeria | 43 minutes ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Monday reacted to the reported defection of the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP).
It stated emphatically that the inordinate ambition of El-Rufai made him to jump APC ship and sail with the SDP.
Special Adviser on Policy Communications to President Bola Tinubu, Dr Daniel Bwala, in a tweet on his verified X handle @Bwala Daniel, said the motive for the defection of El-Rufai from APC was suspect.
According to him, the pure reason for the defection of El-Rufai was purely inordinate ambition that is bound to fail and has nothing to do with the party’s ideology of progressivism.
Bwala, in the tweet stated, inter alia:
“I read in the news today that you resigned from APC to join SDP. Well, I have nothing against you because you exercised your constitutional right.
“However, the motive is what we would interrogate in the coming days and remind Nigerians that you are not a phenomenon that emerged like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky.
“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an ideology, neither is it Progressivism; it is simply an inordinate ambition, that is destined to fail.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.