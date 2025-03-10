Nigeria Place Second Behind Senegal at 13th ECOWAS Wrestling Tournament

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria could only muster a second place finish at the just ended 13th Edition of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Wrestling Tournament (TOLAC 2025).

Nigeria finished behind the tournament’s most successful country Senegal which had on few occasions conceded top place finishing to Niger Republic; country that alongside Mali and Burkina Faso withdrew membership from the regional bloc.

The best Nigeria had ever achieved was second position at the regional sport competition, which helps to build Regional Integration, Cultural Heritage, and Gender Inclusion.

In third place was Benin Republic which had a decent showing at the competition which ended on Saturday at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja

Nigeria which started strong in the final, met a superior firepower in stronger and more experienced Senegalese wrestlers. The Senegalese secured victories in the 66kg, 86kg, 100kg, and 120kg weight categories and Nigeria managed a single win in the 76kg division.

Nigeria however showed remarkable progress as she improve on the third-place finish in 2023 to claim silver as tournament host.

While Senegal claimed the overall team title, Nigerian wrestlers made their mark in individual categories. Ebipatei Lienbofa secured gold in the 66kg division with victory over Senegal’s Safietou Goudiaby and it was the same for Ebi Bigos who triumphed over Ivorian Youin Amy in the 76kg final.

Nigeria’s neighbour, Benin Republic, came third after recording an impressive 5-0 result against their Guinean counterparts. The Beniniose rolled over Guinea across all weight categories in the third-place match displaying in depth strength, grit and determination.

Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre, Francis Chuks Njoaguani, commended the high level of competition and the unity promoted by the tournament.

“This was a remarkable improvement for Nigeria. Moving from third to second in just one edition shows growth and determination. Senegal may have won but Nigeria proved they are a rising force in West African wrestling. Beyond the competition, the tournament served as a cultural and sporting milestone.

“Senegal proved they are the best in West African wrestling but this competition is bigger than winning. It’s about celebrating our heritage and the strength of our region. This was a fitting way to mark ECOWAS at 50,” Njoaguani stated.

While Senegal received $10,000 for their efforts, runners-up Nigeria took home $6,000 while third-placed finishers Benin were awarded $3,000.

In the individual events, gold medalists earned $2,000, silver medalists received $1,500 and bronze medalists got $1,000.

The tournament was part of the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebrations, reinforcing the organisation’s unwavering commitment to regional integration, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation.

In a remarkable display of athletic excellence and sportsmanship where Senegal secured 1st place, Nigeria claimed 2nd, and Benin achieved 3rd, the most significant achievement of the edition was the historic inclusion of female wrestlers, a landmark step toward gender equality in traditional sports, appropriately taking place on International Women’s Day.

This tournament has once again demonstrated the unifying power of sport, strengthening diplomatic ties across West Africa and fostering deeper regional solidarity.

As ECOWAS commemorates five decades of progress, TOLAC continues to serve as a catalyst for cross-border cooperation, paving the way for the international recognition of African wrestling and its enduring contribution to cultural identity and regional cohesion.