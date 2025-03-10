Monimichelle Boss Dedicates  Newstap/SWAN Award to NSC

One of the five awardees of the just concluded maiden Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award, Chief Ebi Egbe has dedicated the award he received Friday night to the National Sports Commission (NSC) for its transformation agenda of Nigerian sports.

Egbe who is the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Facilities Construction Company Limited, a leading stadium construction expert in the continent, said he’s happy with what the Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the Director General, Bukola Olopade, are doing to change the narratives of the country’s sports sector since their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want to dedicate this award to the National Sports Commission for the good job they’re doing to reposition the country’s sports sector.

“It’s equally important to state that this is the first time after so many years that the right people have been saddled with the responsibility of handling the country’s sports sector and Monimichelle is ready to partner the Commission to give Nigerians the best stadia they’ll be proud of,” positing that his company does not compromise standard.

Egbe thanked the organisers of the award for picking him as one of the awardees which he said was an indication that the good job his company is doing is being appreciated especially from critical sports stakeholders.

“This award is too dear to me because it’s coming from two reputable organisations who are also major stakeholders in Nigerian sports and it will only make my company to redouble our efforts in delivering quality work as we target to be the best stadium facilities construction company in Africa,” concludes the Monimichele CEO.