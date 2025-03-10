LSSC Pledges Support Ahead Spires 5-Aside Tourney Season 2

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has expressed its full commitment to supporting the Spires 5-aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament, highlighting its long-term potential for growth and development.

During a courtesy visit by the Spires 5-aside Team, led by the Convener, Dr. Femi Bankole Allibay, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Laken Fatodu, emphasized the importance of public private sector collaboration in the advancement of grassroots sports development in Lagos State.

Fatodu, reflecting on his experience at the 2024 edition of the Tournament, shared his vision for the future growth of the competition.

He noted that the Lagos State government is committed to partnering with the tournament particularly in areas such as capacity building, talent identification, logistical support, and promotion.

The LSSC boss further expressed pride in the Spires 5-Aside initiative as a private sector-driven event that is actively investing in the local sports ecosystem and enriching the lives of youths in Lagos State.

“From my experience, I now have a clear picture of level that the tournament can reach in the nearest future. The LSSC is ready to lend support in key areas, as we recognize the impact this initiative has on our youth,” Fatodu added.

Highlighting the significance of leveraging government support, the DG also stated that the Spires 5-Aside Tournament would benefit from the credibility and resources of the Lagos State government in attracting potential sponsors to the event.

“As the Director-General of Sports in Lagos, I represent the office of His Excellency, Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament has gotten the full backing of the Governor and the State government,” as we build up to the second edition”.

The convener of the Spires 5-Aside Tourney, Dr. Bankole Allibay, underscores the shared objective between the Spires Initiative and the Lagos State Sports Commission to nurture and develop grassroots talent.

Bankole also expressed the importance for making participation free of charge, which he believes provides an invaluable opportunity for youths, particularly those without the financial means, to compete on an equal footing with their peers from more privileged backgrounds.

“Supporting young talents and providing them with equal opportunities is crucial for the future of football in Lagos State. The Spires 5-aside Tournament is making that possible by offering access to those who may not have the resources to join expensive football academies,” Alibay stated.

The strategic meeting concluded with the LSSC pledging its continued support to the tournament, ensuring that both parties work together to enhance the sporting landscape in Lagos state, develop grassroots football, and create more opportunities for young athletes to showcase their talents.

“Interested teams across the five divisions in Lagos state can still register to be part of the second edition of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament. All registration must be done via the official website www.spires5aside.ng/ registration/ “

The tournament which was initiated as a platform for youth development continues to gain traction as a pivotal medium in shaping the future of grassroots football in Lagos State. With the backing of the LSSC and the Lagos State government, the future looks bright for the tournament and the young talents it serves.