Unknown Gunmen Kill Kwara Chairman of Miyetti Allah

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Unknown gunmen have killed the Kwara State chairman of of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Idris Abubakar.

Already, police detectives have commenced immediate manhunt for those allegedly involved in the dastardly incident so as to face the full wrath of the law.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the state police command said, “Late Alhaji Abubakar was shot dead on Saturday, 8th March 2025 at the entrance of his residence in Oke Ose, Oke-Oyi , the headquarters of Ilorin East local government council area of Kwara state”.

The police command in a statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said, “Police detectives responded swiftly and recovered five expended 7.62mm shells.

“The remains of Late Alhaji Abubakar have been deposited at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital(UITH), Ilorin Mortuary”.

The statement added, “The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has commenced a full investigation into the killing of late Alhaji Abubakar.

“CP Victor Olaiya assures that the perpetrators will be brought to justice”.

The statement therefore urged the public to remain calm and provide useful information that can assist the men of the state police command to arrest the perpetrators of the incident.