Seyi Tinubu: Gradually Becoming a New Political Titan

Seyi Tinubu is stepping into his own political space, not as a mere extension of his father’s legacy, but as a leader with his own growing influence. Even though he is actively working to strengthen President Bola Tinubu’s accomplishments, his recent engagements, particularly during Ramadan, frame the portrait of a budding politician crafting his path.

Seyi has had a strong presence in Kano and Kaduna during this holy month. Sharing Iftar meals with everyday citizens and engaging with influential figures like Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Seyi is showing that he understands grassroots politics.

Unlike many political heirs who remain confined to privileged circles, Seyi is making direct connections with the people. His Renewed Hope Youth Engagement initiative seems to be a calculated effort to position himself as a bridge between the ruling class and the youth—Nigeria’s largest voting bloc.

Seyi’s visit to Governor Uba Sani in Kaduna was just as strategic. Little wonder the governor happily pledged to consider creating a Ministry of Youth Development. So, while critics may dismiss his efforts as mere political theatre, such tangible outcomes suggest a deeper understanding of governance.

Beyond state visits, Seyi’s approach carries the subtlety of a long-term game. The man is not simply imposing himself with loud declarations. Instead, one sees a steady but sure integration into existing structures, winning goodwill through action. How else can Seyi’s ability to sit with both APC and opposition figures, as seen in Kano, be explained? Are these not hints of a leader who values pragmatism over partisanship?

Political relevance is not inherited; it is earned. By engaging with students at Ahmadu Bello University and ensuring that his outreach extends beyond elites, Seyi is doing what many before him failed to—building a political identity that resonates beyond his surname.