Opposition Senators Visit Suspended Senator Natasha, Explore Options for Quick Resolution of Dispute

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A delegation of senators from the opposition political parties on Friday visited the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at her home.

The delegation was led by a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson.

Dickson, a member of the Senate’s Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, Privileges and Public Petitions that recommended Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, shared a photo of the visit on his social media pages.

He said his engagement with the tax reform bills had kept him away from the Senate’s proceedings on the day of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

“The public may recall that, for the past three days, I was attending the three-day workshop on the Tax Reform Bills, which started on Wednesday 5th of March and ended this evening, Friday, 7th of March,” he said.

“This is why I was not available yesterday to sit as a member of the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, Privileges and Public Petitions in respect of the issues concerning our colleague, Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan’s suspension, having been assured by the Committee Chairman that the hearing would hold on Wednesday, March 11 for which notices had already been issued. I was not notified of the emergency sitting yesterday.

“This evening, after concluding the retreat, I led a delegation of some senators of opposition parties on a visit to our colleague Senator Natasha and met with her and her husband at their home,” Dickson said.

Dickson added that as humans, senators have their low and high moments “and it is a tradition for Senators to support each other during these moments”.

“We offered words of encouragement, prayers, and advice on a quick resolution of the issues surrounding her suspension,” he added.

“Having heard more from her and her husband for the first time, I will discuss with other colleagues how to intervene and engage with the leadership of the senate to resolve the issues as soon as possible.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended last Thursday for six months after she rejected her new seat in the upper legislative chamber.

The dispute escalated into allegations of sexual harassment by the Kogi senator against the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Her suspension has sparked widespread debate and criticisms, particularly from women groups and civil society organisations.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition elements have condemned her suspension, saying the move reeks of a grand cover-up attempt.