Ogun Approves Reconstruction of Additional 11 Roads

*To award contract for reconstruction of Sango-Ijoko-Akute road within one week

The Ogun State Government has approved 11 roads, spread across the three senatorial districts in the state, for reconstruction.

The approval was part of the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held over the weekend, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Notable among the roads is the Akute Bridge to Agbado (Lateef Jakande) Train Terminal/Pass/Agbado Bridge, with a length of 9.2 km.

The construction of laybys and some adjoining roads was also approved along with the main contract.

Also approved for reconstruction are the Iperu Junction to Ilishan Roundabout (Gateway International Airport Road), with a length of 5.5 km; Imasayi-Igan Okoto-Ayetoro Road Phase 2B (4 km); Imasayi (end of phase 1) to Igan Okoto, Phase 2A (3 km); and Gao Junction to Ibiade Road (3.8 km).

Others are Abeokuta Obalende-Ijebu Ode (2.75 km); Osinubi New Road (Araromi Street) Ijebu Ode (1.1 km); Tam Balogun, Ijebu Ode (0.85 km); Federal College Road, Odogbolu (2.93 km); General Hospital – Aferiku, Ipokia (2.8 km); and Oke Erinja to Erinja to Ilobi Road, Phase 2 (1.7 km).

It would be recalled that Governor Abiodun, at the commissioning of the 3.12 km Oke Erinja to Erinja Road on Tuesday, had promised to extend the road reconstruction to Ilobi.

“The Ilobi and Oke-Erinja areas are among our food baskets in the state, and today, we have prioritized the construction of their roads.

“It was not intentional to stop the road at Oke-Erinja. I have heard many times that the Erinja and Ilobi people are like Siamese twins, and I will not separate them.

“So, let me assure you, we will complete that road to Ilobi; we will ensure the road ends at Ilobi,” the governor had said.

Prince Abiodun also promised to award the contract for the reconstruction of the Sango-Ijoko-Akute road within one week.

This, he said, is to ensure that the axis is properly linked with a good network of roads, adding that the efforts put in place by his administration on the Akute-Ajuwon, Alagbole-Ajuwon, Giwa-Oke-Aro, and the Alagbole-Akute roads won’t be appreciated if the Sango-Ijoko-Akute road is not completed.

“We have not left behind our border communities. In the last two weeks, we have been going to Ifo Local Government several times because of the number of people that migrate between that local government and Lagos every day.

“The Sango-Ijoko-Akute road is a road we are soon going to award, possibly this week. It is quite a lengthy piece of road; that road is about 17 kilometers. It is a major arterial road that connects Ogun West to Ogun Central and, of course, to Lagos,” he added.