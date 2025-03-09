FG Takes Over Ogun-owned Education Varsity, TASUED 

* Renames it federal university of education

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has taken over and renamed the Ogun State-Owned Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, as a federal university.

Established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, TASUED holds the distinguished position as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education named after a revered activist and the founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne, late Dr. Tai Solarin.

As a federal institution, TASUED, according to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, will be the first federally-owned tertiary school in Ogun East senatorial district and with a well-developed infrastructure and academic programme, the transition requires minimal federal investment.

President Bola Tinubu approved the adoption on Friday and thanked the state government for inviting the Federal Government to take over the school, one of the state’s best educational assets.

According to President Tinubu, “It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education programme in Western Nigeria and Dr. Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and impacting patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

“It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment.”

Awolowo and Solarin were celebrated figures from the Eastern Senatorial District of Ogun State, encompassing Ijebu and Remo.

The president emphasised that TASUED’s transition into a Federal University of Education is a strategic step in the Federal Government’s commitment to bolster teacher education and enhance the quality of instruction across all educational levels.

With TASUED’s new status, the Federal Government oversees three education universities.

Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo are the country’s other two universities of education.