Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders Seeks Natasha’s Recall By Constituents 

* Warns Saraki, others asking Akpabio to step aside, against setting bad precedent

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders Saturday called on the Kogi Central Senatorial District electorate to immediately begin a process of recalling their senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her current travails in the National Assembly.

The coalition, which comprised various youth groups across the country, made the call at a news conference to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD) in Abuja.

Chief Victor Thompson, who represented the Niger Delta Youths and Hon. Salisu S. Pawa of the Northern Nigeria Peoples Congress, spoke on behalf of other leaders on the occasion.

They lamented that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s misconduct in the red chamber, which earned her six months suspension, had brought disrepute to the nation’s legislature.

They also described her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as the height of irresponsibility that should be ignored by everybody because it lacked substance.

The coalition said: “We demand the immediate recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and a conduct of a fresh election that will produce a fit and proper occupant for the exalted office.

“We demand that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan immediately retract her false allegations and apologize to the Senate President and the institution as a whole.

“The Senate is not a night club; we must protect the dignity of the hallowed chamber.

“We call on the Nigerian Senate to completely disregard the petition submitted by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and refrain from using tax payers’ resources to investigate such fraudulent accusations.

“We call on the Nigerian Senate to conduct periodic orientation exercises for senators. Lawmakers should not be lawbreakers.

“Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension must not be reduced at anytime, else such decision will be met with stiff opposition by the Nigerian public.”

The youth leaders alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s blatant disregard for the rules of the Senate was a slap in the face to the institution and its members.

They equally claimed that her consistent attempts to undermine the authority of the Senate and its presiding officers, culminating in baseless accusations of sexual harassment, demonstrate a disturbing pattern of behaviour.

According to the coalition, “This is not the first time she has levelled such false allegations against prominent individuals, and it is imperative that we call out this serial accuser for her reckless and damaging actions.

“We are compelled to address the Nigerian public due to the egregious actions of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, whose despicable assault on the highest legislative body in Nigeria has left us outraged, disappointed and urging for immediate action.

“The best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour. Natasha has found an unwholesome hobby of accusing men of sexual harassment the moment there is a disagreement, and it is very sad that the nation rewarded her by allowing her occupy such a dignified office that is totally unfit for such characters.”

On the call for the resignation of the President of the Senate, the youth leaders said: “We must be careful not to set a dangerous precedent for our dear country.

“Does it mean that if I want the governor of my state to step aside, I could simply cause a similar scenario against him and expect him to resign? We must thread with caution.”

They warned the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, and others against setting a bad precedent following their call on Akpabio to step aside while the Senate investigates Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

“We therefore sound this stern warning to Natasha’s co-travellers to quit undermining the leadership of Nigeria’s legislature or face the wrath of the Nigerian public.

“The likes of former Senate President Bukola Saraki have forgotten so soon that during his tenure as Senate President, he was indicted in a case of the notorious Offa bank robbery where a number of people lost their lives in the process.

“He is yet to explain to Nigerians his level of involvement in that heinous crime. Nigerians are not stupid, let him explain himself before attacking Senate President Godswill Akpabio who is 100 times more honorable than he will ever hope to be.

“Most importantly, we must stand by Nigerian women by encouraging noble and honourable women to participate in politics and take up leadership positions in the country, especially the legislature.

“We seize this opportunity to commend our First Lady, Her Excellency, distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her unbiased position, and distinguished Senator Ireti Kingibe for standing by the truth. We need more women of their kind in leadership positions in this country,” the coalition stated.