Youth Ministry, Flutterwave Unite for Youth Empowerment

In a strategic move to foster youth empowerment and business development, the Ministry of Youth Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flutterwave, a leading payment technology company.

The agreement aims to provide young Nigerians with mentorship, business skills training, and economic opportunities, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, emphasized federal government’s commitment to youths’ upskilling towards economic self-reliance.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to create sustainable opportunities for Nigerian youths. With Flutterwave’s expertise in digital innovation and entrepreneurship, we are taking concrete steps towards economic empowerment and job creation,” he stated.

The event, which also had in attendance the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, highlighted the role of key agencies such as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Citizenship & Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) in implementing the initiative.

Olawande noted that these agencies will serve as conduits for delivering training, mentorship, and funding opportunities to young entrepreneurs across the country.

Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to youth empowerment, stating that the partnership is designed to create long-term economic impact.

“At Flutterwave, we believe in building sustainable solutions that drive real change. Through this initiative, we will provide access to business education, mentorship programs, and funding opportunities to help young Nigerians scale their businesses,” Agboola said.

The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to the President’s eight priority pillars, particularly in job creation, industrialization, education, and digital innovation, amongst others.

By leveraging technology and fostering public-private sector cooperation, the initiative aims to drive economic diversification and position young Nigerians as key players in the country’s economic transformation.