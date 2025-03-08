  • Saturday, 8th March, 2025

Youth Ministry, Flutterwave Unite for Youth Empowerment

Business | 1 hour ago

Omolabake Fasogbon…

In a strategic move to foster youth empowerment and business development, the  Ministry of Youth Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flutterwave, a leading payment technology company. 

The agreement aims to provide young Nigerians with mentorship, business skills training, and economic opportunities, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the  Minister for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, emphasized federal government’s commitment to youths’ upskilling towards economic self-reliance. 

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to create sustainable opportunities for Nigerian youths. With Flutterwave’s expertise in digital innovation and entrepreneurship, we are taking concrete steps towards economic empowerment and job creation,” he stated.

The event, which also had in attendance the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, highlighted the role of key agencies such as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Citizenship & Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) in implementing the initiative. 

Olawande noted that these agencies will serve as conduits for delivering training, mentorship, and funding opportunities to young entrepreneurs across the country.

Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to youth empowerment, stating that the partnership is designed to create long-term economic impact.

“At Flutterwave, we believe in building sustainable solutions that drive real change. Through this initiative, we will provide access to business education, mentorship programs, and funding opportunities to help young Nigerians scale their businesses,” Agboola said.

The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to the President’s eight priority pillars, particularly in job creation, industrialization, education, and digital innovation, amongst others. 

 By leveraging technology and fostering public-private sector cooperation, the initiative aims to drive economic diversification and position young Nigerians as key players in the country’s economic transformation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.