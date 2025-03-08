Rumbling in PDP Deepens as Party Sets Up  South-south Zonal Caretaker Committee

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a caretaker committee for the party’s south-south zone.



This was disclosed in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba yesterday.

A faction of the party loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, had reelected Dan Orbih as chairman of the zone.



The congress held in Calabar.

The party’s national leadership had last week cancelled the zonal congress, explaining that the reelected zonal chairman was still under suspension.



Wike and former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and several allies of the FCT minister had attended the zonal congress that is now cancelled



This was despite a letter by the embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, that he was authorised to write a letter to Dan Orbih that his suspension was lifted since October 2024

However, Ologunagba stated that, ”pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) approved the composition of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee to manage the affairs of the Party in the Zone from Monday, March 10, 2025.”



According to Ologunagba, ”The decision of the NWC is predicated on the need to avoid any vacuum and ensure the smooth running of the affairs of the Party in the South South Zone at the expiration of the tenure of the current Zonal Executive on Sunday, March 9, 2025.”



He disclosed that members of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee are: Emma Ogidi as Chairman; Hon. Nicholas Ayuwa, Godwin Akpan Udonta, Mrs. Bekewei Ashanti, Idehen Ebomoyi, Dame Vivia and Ahanmise as members, while Chief Damiete Herbert-Mille would serve as Secretary.



Assigning duties to the caretaker committee, Ologunagba said, ”The South South Zonal Caretaker Committee is to oversee the activities of the party in the zone for a period of three months until when a new zonal executive is elected in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.”



He stated that the NWC enjoined all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party in the south-south zone to be “guided by this and continue to work together in the overall interest of the party in the zone.”