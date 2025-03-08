NSCDC Boss Affirms Commitment to Protection of Infrastructure, Critical National Assets

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, has affirmed the commitment of the NSCDC to its statutory core mandate in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure across the federation.

He gave the promise during an assemblage of Principal Management Staff Officers, State Commandants, Provost of Colleges and Heads of Tactical Forces.

Audi in a keynote address, emphasised that the relevance of the Corps is hinged on unwavering commitment to ensuring the prosecution of its mandate and protection of the civil populace.

He said there is need to re-strategise by evaluating and appraising the performances of field operations officers and their heads noting that the Corps has benefitted from the federal government and the only way to reciprocate the gesture is adherence to the mandate and its effective fulfilment.

“At this first quarterly meeting we need to evaluate and appraise our performances to know where we need to implement new strategies for an improved results.

“I urge you to intensify efforts and be focused in the discharge of our statutory roles and responsibility as the federal government has dedicated resources to ensuring our optimal performance.

“Apparently, we have been receiving various support from the government therefore it is expected that we reciprocate by putting in active and results oriented efforts.

“The continuous and relentless pursuit of the Core mandates of the NSCDC must be our priority; we must commit ourselves wholly to securing the critical national infrastructure and ensuring the safety of Nigerians,” Audi said.

The CG while charging the attendees across the 36 states of the federation and FCT; noted that the Corps need to frankly embrace the enormous task of securing the nation amidst emerging security threats posed by what he described as asymmetric conflict often characterised by crude oil theft, vandalism, farmers/herders clashes, Kidnapping, hostage-taking, insurgency and of course terrorism.

The NSCDC boss hinted that intelligence has revealed that there is a nexus between illegal mining activities and banditry. He said it was gathered that illegal miners often connive with suspected bandits to embark on their nefarious tasks.

“Intelligence has now revealed that most illegal miners collude with bandits and hibernate around us to unleash mayhem and maneuver with our resources.”

The CG however re-assured the government and the public of continuous fight against economic sabotage as all hands would be on deck to ensure the safety and security of citizens across board.