Ademola Lookman Back to His Roots?

As his romance with Atalanta is set to end in the summer, after the brouhaha with Manager Gian Piero Gasperini over missed penalty comment, Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman may be set for England return, a league where he is not only too familiar with but had stints with four of its clubs. Though, Juventus and Inter Milan were the initial front runners for the signature of the Nigerian, but with the Bergamo-based side not ready to sell to direct rivals, a return to base looks imminent, as the trio of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are ready to cash in on the U21 World Cup winner’s situation

Lookman has been one of Atalanta’s most influential players since joining from RB Leipzig in 2022. His performances, including a hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final, have put him on the radar of several top European clubs. It has earlier been reported that Juventus and Inter Milan have shown interest in signing the Nigerian international, but recent reports indicate that the Bergamo-based club would prefer to negotiate with clubs outside Italy.

Lookman is no stranger to English football, having previously played for Everton, Leicester City, and Fulham. A return to the Premier League could be an attractive prospect, particularly as Atalanta’s preference for an overseas sale increases his chances of securing a move back to England.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to have a common objective in the summer – landing a goal-scoring winger. The Premier League trio have been heavily reliant on just one player to deliver the goods for much of the campaign and need a bit of variety in terms of scoring options next season.

Spanish source, Fichajes has reported that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are all keeping tabs on Lookman’s situation at Atalanta. Though his recent fallout with Gian Piero Gasperini has been settled, the forward is expected to pursue a new challenge during the summer after spending a memorable few years in Bergamo.

Lookman has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions, so he comfortably fits the bill for what the English giants are looking for in a winger. His game has improved a great deal in the recent past at Atalanta, thus putting a few flopped months at Fulham behind him and reigniting hopes for the 27-year-old playing in his birth city.

Lookman is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Atalanta and will be available for a reasonable transfer fee in the summer. The Premier League trio are set to be alert to any developments regarding his future, though it is hard to look past Stamford Bridge as the forward’s next destination.

For Liverpool to sign a left winger, they would first have to wait on a decision from Luis Diaz on his future. The Colombian international has been linked with departing Anfield but has yet to have a concrete suitor for his services. With Coach Arne Slot likely to prioritise rebuilding other areas of the squad unless Diaz leaves, the former Porto star must first be sold for a new man to join.

Tottenham, on the other hand, might mean a step down for Lookman. Atalanta have been playing in the Champions League for the better part of the last few years, whereas they were also Europa League victors in 2024 with the African hitman bagging a hat-trick in the final. Spurs have not had anywhere near that success lately, thus putting Chelsea in the driving seat.

Although Enzo Maresca invested in a handful of wingers last summer, none of them have lived up to expectation with most players only displaying form for a small run of matches. The goal-scoring burden has been heavy on Cole Palmer, in particular, so Lookman would be a terrific new addition for a nominal price for the Blues.

Though he has been a forward for Atalanta for much of the ongoing campaign on paper, Lookman tends to drift onto the left flank, while for Nigeria, he features as a specialist winger. With artful trickery in his feet, rapid pace and superb finishing, there is every reason to believe the player would be the answer to Chelsea’s woes in the final third.

Last month, Gasperini said Lookman was “one of the worst penalty takers” he had ever seen after he missed a spot kick in the Champions League defeat to Club Brugge, leading the forward to call the comments “deeply disrespectful” in a social media post.

