Kidnapped Students of J. S. Tarka University Rescued by Police

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue Police Command yesterday confirmed the rescue of three female students of J.S Tarka University Makurdi who were abducted at the school premises a forthnight ago.

According to a statement issued by the police and signed by the Police Public Relation Officer, CSP Sewuese Anene, she stated that the three female student were freed as a result of investigation and trailing by the police.

She disclosed that on the February 26, 2025, at about 2134hrs information was received from J. S. Tarka University, Makurdi, that the students were kidnapped within the school premises by unknown persons. Swiftly, a team of police officers were deployed for investigation.

During investigation, she said it was gathered that three female students were held hostage by their kidnappers.

“On /3/2025 following continuous trail of the kidnappers, the victims were released at about 2134hrs and are currently receiving medical attention at Benue state university Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.”

She added that while investigation is ongoing, the state Commissioner of Police, Steve H. Yabanet, commended all officers that have been involved in the operation, particular the IGP Intelligence Response Team from Abuja and other security agencies in the state for their commitment to this investigation.

She said the commissioner has pledged his commitment to arrest perpetrators of the heinous crime.