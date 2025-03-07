FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons Retain Top Spot in Africa

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have retained their status as Africa’s best women’s football team in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released yesterday.

The nine-time African champions remain unmoved in 36th place globally, despite inactivity for the greater part of the year aside from participation at the football event of the Olympics in Paris last summer.

The absence of competitive action due to club football commitments has not affected the Super Falcons’ standing as the continent’s highest-ranked side.

Meanwhile, the reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions South Africa hold on to second place in Africa but slipped four spots in the global rankings to 54th position.

And Morocco completes the continent’s top three, sitting in 60th place worldwide, while Zambia dropped two places to 64th but remains fourth-best in Africa.

However, South Africa could pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s dominance later this year, with the next WAFCON tournament offering a chance for the Banyana Banyana to close the gap.

A successful title defence could see the South Africans overtake the Super Falcons as Africa’s number-one team.

With an array of talents like, Gift Monday, Rinsola Babajide, Tony Payne, Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade, and the legendary Aishat Oshoala, Nigeria, though will be keen to reclaim the title they last won in 2018.

On the global level, the United States continue to lead the standings, with reigning world champions Spain in second. Germany and England retain third and fourth places, while Japan climb to fifth, pushing Sweden down to sixth.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be released on 12 June 2025, with the Super Falcons aiming to climb higher ahead of the highly anticipated WAFCON tournament.