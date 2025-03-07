Emirates SkyCargo, Astral Aviation Sign MoU

Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Astral Aviation, one of the leading cargo airlines in Africa, to explore ways to boost global trade to and from the continent.

The partnership will support the aims of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and the recently signed UAE-Kenya CEPA agreement, facilitating seamless global trade

Astral Aviation operates an extensive intra-Africa network of 50 destinations served via scheduled and adhoc charters. Matched with Emirates SkyCargo’s vast global network of over 145 destinations and fleet of passenger aircraft and dedicated freighters, the partnership underscores the growing prominence of Africa as a competitive player in world trade. Both airlines bring particular experience in handling sensitive cargo, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and lifesaving pharmaceuticals, which are key commodities transported to and from the market.

The agreement was signed recently at Air Cargo Africa by Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President and Mr. Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO of Astral Aviation Limited. Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and Astral Aviation will work closely on a number of initiatives, which include expanding cargo interline options and block space agreements, to enhance connectivity and boost the reach of African businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Badr Abbas said, “Home to 11 of the 20 fastest-growing economies, coupled with bold trade ambitions, there is immense growth potential in Africa. Given the breadth of our network, our all widebody fleet and specialist product portfolio, we are well placed to support businesses reach new suppliers and customers in every corner of the globe. This partnership with Astral Aviation solidifies our longstanding commitment to the market, creating mutually beneficial economic opportunities to keep goods flowing quickly, reliably and efficiently.”