Cardoso: National Theatre Catalyst to Unlocking $25bn Potential in Creative Industry

Nume Ekeghe





Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has said revamping the National Arts Theatre would be a spur to unlocking the estimated $25 billion value of Nigeria’s creative sector.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos during a tour of the refurbished National Arts Theatre, a project undertaken in partnership with the Bankers’ Committee, Cardoso highlighted its potential as a transformative driver of economic growth.

He emphasised that beyond revitalising a historic landmark, the initiative would stimulate job creation, attract investments, and position Nigeria’s creative sector as a significant contributor to national GDP.

He said, “It is estimated that the creative sector can potentially generate about $25 billion, and this, to my mind, will be a great catalyst for that to happen. As this unfolds, it will drive prosperity, not just for creatives, but for all Nigerians.

“It will also serve as a powerful signal for collaboration once a project of this scale succeeds, others will take a cue.”

Commending the Bankers’ Committee’s commitment to completion of the project, the CBN governor highlighted the depth of Nigeria’s cultural heritage embedded in the structure.

He said, “This is not just an edifice; it represents our history and culture. The transformation of this landmark into a world-class facility is a testament to the Nigerian spirit.

“If you took people from here and placed them in top-tier arts venues globally, they would feel at home.”

Cardoso reflected on the state of the National Theatre, once a symbol of national pride, before years of neglect led to its deterioration. He stated, “So, for me, as a Lagosian, I grew up here. I saw this in 1977, when we had FESTAC, and subsequent times from that, we used to come here for different events and activities, and we were very proud of what we had as Lagosian.

“Sadly, years later, due to lack of maintenance and a whole host of things, the edifice, which was iconic at the time, unfortunately, fell into a state of disrepair and, then, abandonment.”

He added that the transformation of the National Theatre from a state of neglect to a world-class facility stood as a testament to Nigeria’s resilience and commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

Cardoso said beyond the impressive infrastructure, the upgraded venue met global standards, offering a space that rivalled top arts centres worldwide.

“So, to have been able to live today, to see this massive transformation to a world-class structure is, again, a testimony to the Nigerian spirit,” he stated.

He added, “And I think beyond just the structures, which is world class. And, to be frank and I’ve been to many activities in the arts internationally, if you are to take people out of here and push them to somewhere else in the world, they will feel very comfortable.”

Cardoso said, “For those who are going to be using this and for those whom this is going to be home to their profession, it’s a giant step forward, and it is something that we all, as Nigerians, should be extremely proud about. The transformation of the national title itself is just the first stage in a bigger plan around Lagos, the creative industry around the state.”