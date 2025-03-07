10-year-old Osaivbie Izedonmwen Launches Debut Book ‘ Wonders of Me’ 

Osaivbie Izedonmwen, a 10-year-old pupil, on Thursday launched his first book, ‘Wonders of Me’.

The launch event at the Hapton Preparatory School, Lekki, Lagos, drew notable guests, including the former Lagos State’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, and author, Jude Idada.

Osaivbie’s book is a personal and conversational account of his experiences, interests and passions.

During a fireside chat, Mrs. Adefisayo emphasized the importance of tailored books for individual interests to improve reading culture.

She also stressed the need for quality teacher-pupil interaction and resources for teachers in public schools.

“If we get that right, we will get other things right,” Mrs. Adefisayo said.

On his part, Idada highlighted the value of early exposure to technology and targeted programmes for a well-rounded education.

Olufunmilayo Eta, the deputy head of school, described Osaivbie as ‘a special child fascinated by how books can spark creativity, expand knowledge, and bring people together’, adding that: “Osaivbie dreams of a future where everyone has access to quality education and literature, making the world a brighter and more inclusive place.”

Other attendees include parents and pupils from various schools, including the Italian International School.

The 34-page, five chapters book, written in a conversational style, captures Osaivbie’s personal experiences, his love for football, video games, foreign cuisines, discoveries, and the essence of building friendship and showing gratitude.