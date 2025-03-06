  • Thursday, 6th March, 2025

Tinubu Offers Automatic Employment To 774 National Health Fellows

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday promised automatic employment to all 774 fellows under the newly launched National Health Fellows Programme after their one-year service.

Speaking at the programme’s launch at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, President Tinubu told the fellows, who will monitor Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the nation’s 774 local government areas, “You are hired,” emphasizing his administration’s commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

The National Health Fellows Programme, a key initiative under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, was approved in April 2024 to enhance accountability and efficiency in healthcare delivery. 

The fellows have been undergoing training since February 27, 2025, under the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) coordination office.

The president’s announcement followed a call by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, for federal, state and local governments to integrate the fellows into the workforce to advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

President Tinubu hailed the fellows as pioneers of a new era in primary healthcare, while Pate highlighted their crucial role in supporting the government’s plan to expand PHCs from 8,809 to 17,618 by 2027.

Details later…

